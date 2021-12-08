Nanoscope Therapeutics' Optogenetic Gene Therapy to be Featured in Presentation at Stanford University's Innovate Retina Summit Dec. 11, 2021

BEDFORD, Texas, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing optogenetic gene therapies for treatment of retinal degenerative diseases, announced today the company's Multi-Characteristic Opsin (MCO) gene therapy platform will be featured in a presentation by Michael Singer, M.D., a member of Nanoscope's Clinical Advisory Board, at Stanford University's Innovate Retina summit on December 11, 2021.

Nanoscope Therapeutics Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nanoscope Therapeutics)

Dr. Singer is Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, Texas, and Director of Clinical Research at Medical Center Ophthalmology Associates in San Antonio. His presentation is part of a program titled "Global Innovation in Retina" organized by Stanford University School of Medicine's Byers Eye Institute. Online registration is free.

Nanoscope's MCO optogenetic gene therapy is in clinical development for vision restoration in people blinded by retinitis pigmentosa (RP) regardless of genetic mutations. Nanoscope is conducting a multicenter Phase 2b trial in the U.S. (NCT04945772). Results are expected in Q4 2022. In a Phase 1/2a trial, the RP patients experienced restoration of vision to a level sufficient to resume activities of daily living.

"I am very thrilled about the potential for this new therapy for patients with retinitis pigmentosa," Dr. Singer said. "The prospect of visual restoration in these nearly blind patients is incredibly exciting."

Dr. Singer's presentation, titled "Nanoscope Therapeutics: Introduction and Perspectives," begins at 8:42 am Pacific Standard Time followed by his participation in a panel discussion.

"We are pleased Dr. Singer is presenting our unique MCO platform aimed at helping millions of people worldwide who suffer from retinal diseases," said Sulagna Battacharya, CEO of Nanoscope. "Dr. Singer has been instrumental in advising the company as its advances its clinical development programs not only in RP, but also for Stargardt disease and age-related macular degeneration."

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing optogenetic therapies for giving sight to the millions of blind individuals suffering from retinal degenerative diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's pipeline includes optogenetics based retinal regeneration therapy for patients with retinitis pigmentosa, Stargardt disease, and other inherited retinal disorders as well as macular degenerations. Nanoscope is also advancing a proprietary non-viral laser gene delivery platform for targeted MCO therapy of geographic atrophies. For more information visit: https://nanostherapeutics.com/

Contact:

Dan Eramian

Opus Biotech Communications

pr@nanostherapeutics.com

425-306-8716

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nanoscope Therapeutics