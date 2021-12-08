New Research Finds Organizations With Strong Domain Security Are Better Protected Against Phishing Attacks and Have Higher Cybersecurity Scores SecurityScorecard and CSC reveal that selecting an enterprise-class domain registrar yields a significant increase to overall security ratings

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityScorecard , the global leader in cybersecurity ratings, and CSC , a world leader in domain security solutions, today released comprehensive research detailing the impacts of an organization's choice in domain registrar on their overall security ratings.

As detailed in a joint whitepaper with CSC, SecurityScorecard analyzed the security ratings for 50,000 of the most followed companies in their platform. The research shows that companies that select enterprise-class registrars (ECR) for domain management have a total score that is on average one-half to one whole letter grade higher than those using a consumer-grade domain registrar (CGR).

In the analysis, this is the difference between having an overall score of a "C" versus a "B" or "A". In addition, CSC's domain security research showed that 57 percent of Global 2000 companies are relying on CGRs, validating the need to prioritize domain and DNS security with a trusted enterprise-class domain registrar.

Many phishing attacks occur from a maliciously registered, confusingly similar domain name, a compromised or hijacked legitimate domain name, or email spoofing. Engaging with an enterprise-class domain registrar helps organizations defend against these risks because they focus on cybersecurity and IP protection with an emphasis on domain security via advanced services and tools.

"This research validates the crucial need for domain security measures to become a standard part of cybersecurity policies and cyber insurance underwriting guidelines to address complex cyber attacks," said Aleksandr Yampolskiy, co-founder and CEO of SecurityScorecard. "Organizations can take proactive action to stem phishing attacks at their source, pinpointing potential cyber risks and breaches before they occur. This starts by selecting an enterprise-class domain registrar."

The continued proliferation of phishing, ransomware and other security challenges resulting from remote work policies has made choosing a reputable domain name registrar a vital decision for any organization. This research demonstrates that the use of an enterprise-class registrar that prioritizes security, data governance and global support is critical to protecting an organization's brand and customer safety.

"CSC partnered with SecurityScorecard on this important research to educate organizations on the level of risk they're exposed to when selecting consumer-grade domain registrars vs. enterprise-class registrars," said Mark Calandra, president of CSC's Digital Brand Services division. "It is clear that not all domain registrars are created equal or deliver the same level of cybersecurity risk management and mitigation. If a company is not investing in domain security measures, then it remains a softer target for cyber-attacks, putting its partners, customers and itself at considerable risk."

About CSC

CSC is the trusted provider of choice for the Forbes Global 2000 and the 100 Best Global Brands® in enterprise domain names, domain name system (DNS), digital certificate management, as well as digital brand and fraud protection. As global companies make significant investments in their security posture, CSC can help them understand known security blind spots that exist and help them secure their digital assets. By leveraging CSC's proprietary solutions, companies can get secure to protect against cyber threats to their online assets, helping them avoid devastating revenue loss, brand reputation damage, or significant financial penalties because of policies like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). CSC also provides online brand protection—the combination of online brand monitoring and enforcement activities—taking a holistic approach to digital asset protection, along with fraud protection services to combat phishing. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, since 1899, CSC has offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. CSC is a global company capable of doing business wherever our clients are—and we accomplish that by employing experts in every business we serve. Visit cscdbs.com .

About SecurityScorecard

Funded by world-class investors including Silver Lake Partners, Sequoia Capital, GV, Riverwood Capital, and others, SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings with more than 11 million companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard's patented rating technology is used by over 25,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, and cyber insurance underwriting. SecurityScorecard continues to make the world a safer place by transforming the way companies understand, improve and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees and vendors. Every organization has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

