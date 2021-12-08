TaxDome releases new pricing plan to help solo practitioners grow their business in the post-covid environment

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the tax and accounting business landscape significantly: many firms have transitioned to being fully remote. Running a virtual practice has created many challenges, requiring both firms and clients to adopt new technologies quickly. A modern practice now needs additional tools to incorporate CRM, client communication, invoicing and document management into a unified online workflow.

TaxDome has empowered thousands of firms to successfully move practice management to an all-in-one cloud-based system . In order to help solo practitioners adapt to the post-covid reality, we've released a new affordable package -- TaxDome Lite. For just $25 per month, TaxDome Lite allows accountants to run a virtual practice.

Unlimited secure document storage. The exchange and storage of documents is necessary for every tax and accounting practice. TaxDome provides unlimited storage with every plan. Unlimited e-signatures. Heading into 2022, physical signatures are being utilized less and less. TaxDome allows practitioners to obtain legally binding signatures from their clients without meeting in person. Knowledge-based authentication (KBA), required for Form 8879, is also available. CRM with unlimited clients and custom fields. Managing leads and contacts is crucial for all tax & accounting firms. A customizable CRM can save time & focus practitioners on billable work. Through custom fields, tax professionals can organize their workspace to their needs and convenience to make sure every engagement is handled in a timely manner. Client portal with mobile app. By providing a high-quality digital experience, firms are able to retain clients and scale their practices by reducing in-office visits and phone calls. Mobile app is available on iOS & Android. Print from all tax software to TaxDome. Integrating CRM systems with tax software allows firms to save time on transferring files by simply printing from their program to TaxDome. TaxDome centralizes file management and allows firms to incorporate TaxDome into the firm's existing processes.

As people become more accustomed to using online tools across e-commerce, banking, and social media, they have come to expect the same ease of use from all firms they interact with. Accounting is no exception.

Years of experience have shown us that going digital takes getting used to. With the affordable TaxDome Lite package and free unlimited support, accounting firms can quickly set up a fully remote office for the upcoming tax season.

