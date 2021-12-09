777 Partners is the Presenting Sponsor of the Walter Camp College Football All-America Team The nation's oldest All-America team will be announced Thursday, Dec. 9

MIAMI, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Walter Camp Foundation is pleased to announce that Miami-based 777 Partners will be the presenting sponsor of the organization's All-America teams.

The 132nd edition of the Walter Camp All-America team, the nation's oldest college football All-America squad, will be announced Thursday, Dec. 9 during The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN.

The Walter Camp All-America team, first selected by Mr. Camp in 1889, is now voted on by the 130 Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) head coaches and sports information directors.

The 2021 Walter Camp All-Americans will be recognized at the Foundation's annual awards weekend, which will be held Feb. 25-26 in New Haven, CT.

Foundation president Mario Coppola is pleased with the partnership. "We are delighted that 777 Partners, one of the nation's fastest growing private investment firms, is partnering with the nation's oldest and most prestigious All-America team in college sports. 777 Partners significant growth in sports and entertainment in recent years is impressive and provides endless opportunities for further collaboration and partnership with the Walter Camp Football Foundation."

"We are so excited to partner with the Walter Camp foundation in presenting this year's awards," said Josh Wander, Founder of 777 Partners. "Walter Camp's innovation in college football has had an immeasurable impact on the sport and is representative of the excellence both 777 Partners and the athletes that receive these awards aspire to achieve at our respective crafts."

About Walter Camp Foundation

Walter Camp, "The Father of American football," first selected an All-America team in 1889. Camp – a former Yale University athlete and football coach – is also credited with developing play from scrimmage, set plays, the numerical assessment of goals and tries and the restriction of play to eleven men per side. The Walter Camp Football Foundation – a New Haven-based all-volunteer group – was founded in 1967 to perpetuate the ideals of Camp and to continue the tradition of selecting annually an All-America team.

About 777 Partners

777 Partners is a Miami based private investment firm that invests across a number of high growth attractive verticals with a strong focus on financial services.

Founded in 2015, 777 Partners initially applied its expertise in underwriting and financing esoteric assets to diversify across a broad spectrum of financial services businesses, asset originators, and financial technology/service providers. In recent years, the firm has broadened its mandate and now invests across six different industries: insurance, consumer and commercial finance, litigation finance, direct lending, sports,media and entertainment, and aviation.

