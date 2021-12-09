JEGI CLARITY Has Advised Spend Matters on Their Sale to Copley Equity Partners

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spend Matters, advised by JEGI CLARITY, has been sold to Copley Equity Partners.

Spend Matters is a proprietary tech-enabled data platform that drives and optimizes the strategic technology procurement decisions across the global procurement, finance, and supply chain technology ecosystem. The company brings a unique data-driven approach to analyzing technology and solutions. The firm pioneered SolutionMap, a technology benchmarking methodology based equally on granular analyst technology assessments and customer reference inputs. In 2021, they launched TechMatch, the only SaaS application in the market that maps business requirements to technology vendor capability to drive accurate, data-based technology decision-making. TechMatch is used by Fortune 500 and Global 2000 firms, public sector organizations, and global consultancies to drive technology decision-making for procurement, accounts payable, contract management, and third-party management.

Partnering with Copley Equity Partners will provide the resources and expertise to help Spend Matters scale within procurement while expanding into adjacent technology markets. With this investment, Spend Matters will optimize and expand its offerings for private and public sector organizations, consultants, private equity and services/solution providers.

