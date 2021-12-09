Multinational Digital Customer Experience Provider ContactPoint 360 Launches Hi-tech Recruiting & Outsourcing Division Global Tech Talent to International Clients

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - After four years of operating its own in-house software development division and recruiting hundreds of developers from around the world, the global BPM ContactPoint 360 has expanded its offerings to include Recruiting Process Outsourcing (RPO). The new division is named Global Tech Talent (GTT).

Contact Point 360, Inc. continues to be a disruptor in the CX marketplace with this move. As a global customer experience organization, ContactPoint 360 began developing and deploying Mobile Applications, Service as a Software (SaaS) platforms, Robotics & Process Automation offerings, and other digital transformation solutions four years ago. The ongoing work continues to advance the customer experience industry today.

In 2021, the demand for reasonably priced, highly capable software developers and digital transformation experts has never been higher. This need will continue to grow through the next decade and beyond, and there are few signs it will change anytime soon. CP360 takes a Programmers without Borders Approach and searches worldwide to find tech talent that is skilled, affordable, and reliable.

"This is the perfect time to monetize our capabilities and expertise in attracting and hiring top hi-tech talent at scale. Said Asad Mirza, President, and CEO of ContactPoint 360, Inc. Our clients have the option of utilizing our skills solely as recruiters, or we can employ talent as CP360 employees across ten counties and outsource through an agreement that aligns with project requirements.

The division is off to a running start, landing major accounts from top global brands in the Fin-Tech, Energy, and E-commerce sectors. In addition, the company already has placed hundreds of Front-End developers, UX/UI experts, mobile app developers, and server-side experts along with project managers.

"Since we have been hiring programmers to build our services, the GTT team of recruiters knows what it takes to match talent, capabilities, and personalities to meet and exceed expectations. This works because our recruiters are technologists and programmers themselves, said Vaishakh Vathsalan, Director of the GTT Division.

About ContactPoint 360:

Founded in 2007, ContactPoint 360 (www.ContactPoint 360.com) is a Canadian-based global Business Process management company with contact centers and recruiting offices in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. CP360 serves clients across various business sectors, including energy, finance, retail, telephony, and healthcare.

