NEW Episode: The 1600 Sessions Podcast "The History and Making of the Official White House Christmas Ornaments"

NEW Episode: The 1600 Sessions Podcast "The History and Making of the Official White House Christmas Ornaments"

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The White House Historical Association released a new episode of the 1600 Sessions podcast today, "The History and Making of the Official White House Christmas Ornaments" which details the start and evolution of the Association's popular ornament program.

The White House Historical Association Logo (PRNewsfoto/The White House Historical ...)

In this episode, Association President Stewart McLaurin speaks with Richard Rosvek, Trustee, Spirit of Liberty Foundation, who first suggested the creation of an ornament program to First Lady Nancy Reagan as a way to help fund restoration and acquisitions for the White House. The episode also features conversation with Dave Marquis and Kim Fyfe, President and Graphics Manager at ChemArt, the U.S. based veteran-founded company that has been the exclusive manufacturer of the Official White House Ornament since 1981.

Rosvek remembers the day he presented the ornament program to First Lady Nancy Reagan. "I said [to Mrs. Reagan], 'I think that the White House should have a Christmas ornament each year and it should be an official White House ornament.' And I'll never forget she looked at me and said, 'Richard, that's a really nice idea. Why don't you do that?'"

Ornament sales support the mission of the Association to preserve, protect, and provide access to the rich history of the Executive Mansion.

The 1600 Sessions is available on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, and Stitcher.

The 1600 Sessions

In this podcast series, White House Historical Association President Stewart McLaurin interviews luminaries, historians, and eyewitnesses to history about America's most famous residence and office—the White House.

About The White House Historical Association

First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy envisioned a restored White House that conveyed a sense of history through its decorative and fine arts. In 1961, the White House Historical Association was established to support her vision to preserve and share the Executive Mansion's legacy for generations to come. Supported entirely by private resources, the Association's mission is to assist in the preservation of the state and public rooms, fund acquisitions for the White House permanent collection, and educate the public on the history of the White House. Since its founding, the White House Historical Association has contributed more than $50 million in fulfillment of its mission. To learn more about the White House Historical Association, please visit www.whitehousehistory.org .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE White House Historical Association