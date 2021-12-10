BYU to Play UAB in the 2021 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiance Technologies is excited for the 2021 college football bowl season. We are especially thrilled to congratulate the Brigham Young University (BYU) Cougars and the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Blazers on their selection to meet in the 2021 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl.

Radiance Independence Bowl 2021

"We are excited to come to Shreveport next week to participate in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl." Said BYU Director of Athletics Tom Holmoe. "We are grateful to Radiance technologies for their support of this historic bowl game and look forward to the matchup with UAB. It should be a great game."

BYU will face UAB for the first time while also making it's first bowl appearance in the state of Louisiana. The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will by BYU's third ever game in the Bayou state. The Cougars played in the Superdome against LSU in 2017 and Tulane in the 2009.

With its corporate headquarters based in Huntsville and customers in Utah, Radiance Technologies is looking forward to this great match up between BYU and UAB.

"All of Radiance's employee-owners and I would like to offer our enthusiastic congratulations to BYU for Independence Bowl selection this year," said Radiance Technologies CEO Bill Bailey. "This will no doubt be an excellent battle between two highly skilled teams. I am excited to see them in action."

The #12 BYU Cougars will take on the UAB Blazers on ABC on December 18th, 2021 in Shreveport, LA.

About Radiance Technologies:

Radiance Technologies is an employee-owned small business prime contractor founded in 1999. Radiance has over 800 employee-owners across the United States serving the Department of Defense, national intelligence community and other government agencies. From concepts to capabilities, Radiance leads the way in developing customer-focused solutions in the areas of cyber security, systems engineering, prototyping and integration as well as operational and strategic intelligence including scientific and technical intelligence.

About the Independence Bowl:

The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl - college football's 11th-oldest bowl game - will play its 45th edition in Shreveport, LA this year. The game is slated to feature a matchup between the #13 ranked BYU Cougars and the UAB Blazers. On April 21st, 2020 the Independence Bowl Foundation announced a five-year agreement with Radiance Technologies to be the game's title sponsor along with new primary agreements that will bring a rotation of the Army's West Point Black Knights and BYU to Shreveport to face off against a rotation of the Pac-12 Conference, American Athletic Conference and Conference USA.

For more information about the Radiance Technologies visit RadianceTech.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

