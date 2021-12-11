MIAMI, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtreme Fighting Championships' (OTC:DKMR) year-end showcase event, YoungGuns 4, will air LIVE and throughout the weekend on FOX Sports 2.

Xtreme Fighting Championships' YoungGuns 4 Will Air LIVE and Throughout The Weekend On FOX Sports 2

The YoungGuns4 Main Card will air LIVE on Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 p.m. ET. It will re-air on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 3:30 a.m. ET, and Sunday, Dec. 12 at 3 a.m. ET.

YoungGuns 4 Main Card

155 pounds: Kenny Cross (12-3) vs. Jose Martinez (12-5)

135 pounds: Austin Bashi (4-0) vs. Darnell White (1-1)

135 pounds: Mando Gutierrez (5-1) vs. Chaka Worthy (4-4)

155 pounds: Ryse Brink (8-2) vs. Dennis Hughes Jr. (6-3)

145 pounds: Mike Taylor (3-3) vs. Moe Williams (5-5)

155 pounds: Austin Limberger (5-5) vs. Jordan McDonald (2-2)

About XFC

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with the FOX family of networks in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, NBC Sports Network, Telemundo Universo, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

Media Contact:

Ed Kapp

ed.kapp1@gmail.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Xtreme Fighting Championships