DeepIntent Outcomes Named by PM360 as One of the Most Innovative Products of 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PM360, a leading trade magazine for marketing decision-makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries, has named DeepIntent Outcomes ™ one of the most innovative products of 2021.

DeepIntent Outcomes, launched earlier this year , is an optimization engine that brings significant and differentiated features to the market, allowing marketers to use real-world clinical data to optimize live campaigns toward audience quality and script performance. Fueled by the most comprehensive healthcare dataset and the fastest pharmaceutical data refresh in the industry, predictive algorithms, and ongoing machine learning optimize all audience, media, and messaging parameters to improve audience quality and/or script volume. This leading-edge technology was awarded a patent this summer.

"On behalf of the entire DeepIntent team, we're honored to receive this recognition as it reinforces our core belief that marketing technology can measurably improve the lives of patients," said DeepIntent CEO Chris Paquette. "By improving script lift, we're able to provide marketers with the confidence to know their campaigns are optimized to deliver real-world business performance."

DeepIntent Outcomes was selected as part of PM360's 10th annual innovations issue published each December. This issue serves as a guide to the year's most innovative companies, startups, divisions, products, services, and strategies from within the healthcare and life sciences industries. In addition, the comprehensive overview of the year's most innovative achievements in these six categories helps other companies in the industry find potential partners and offerings that can help them advance healthcare and life sciences.

This distinction marks DeepIntent's sixth win in a PM360 awards program. DeepIntent was recently named 'Company of the Year' in PM360's 2021 Trailblazer Awards . Earlier this year, CEO Chris Paquette was named to the PM360 ELITE list in the Entrepreneur category and selected as the publication's 2020 Trailblazer Vanguard Award winner. PM360 also named DeepIntent's Patient Modeled Audiences platform as one of its 'Most Innovative Products of 2020' and its Healthcare Planner solution as one of the ' Most Innovative Services ' in 2019.

"Out of necessity, 2021 was one of the most innovative years for our industry, so to be among the selections for this year's Innovations Issue truly speaks volumes to what these companies, offerings, and strategies have been able to accomplish," says Anna Stashower, CEO, Publisher, and Editor-in-Chief of PM360. "In the midst of a crisis, our industry's brightest minds found ways to solve issues caused by the pandemic, improve upon ways healthcare and pharma operate, and envision a better future where we can be more agile, accommodating, and prepared for whatever comes next."

PM360 received hundreds of submissions from across the healthcare and life sciences industries. The editorial staff of PM360 evaluated each submission and selected their picks for the most innovative, regardless of category. Ultimately, 52 total innovations were featured in the issue. Within the Product category, a total of 18 products were featured.

All of this year's selections can be found at: www.pm360online.com/pm360-presents-the-2021-innovators .

About DeepIntent

Conceived by former Memorial Sloan Kettering data scientists, DeepIntent connects healthcare companies with patients and providers across every device through unique data, media partnerships, and integrations. From campaign planning to audience targeting to measuring and optimization, DeepIntent is proven to drive higher audience quality and script performance while improving patients' quality of life. Its Healthcare Marketing Platform empowers marketers at eight of the top ten pharmaceutical companies and leading healthcare advertising agencies to transact highly effective digital healthcare campaigns, positively influencing health and business outcomes. For more information, visit DeepIntent.com or find us on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision-makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting-edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing a full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

