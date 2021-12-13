Docufree Wins 2021 Document Manager Award "Project of the Year: Private Sector"

ATLANTA, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Docufree, a leading provider of enterprise information management (EIM) and digital business process services, today announced it won the 2021 Document Manager Award " Project of the Year: Private Secto r" for its digital mail project with Morgan & Morgan, the nation's largest personal injury and consumer protection law firm. The company also received runner-up in the "Imaging Product of the Year" for its Docufree ScanCloud offering.

Now in its 15th year, the Document Manager Awards were established to showcase, recognize and reward the sector's true pioneers in technology products and service. The DM Awards reflect document management leaders segmented across areas with themes including workflow, security, compliance, and artificial intelligence (AI). An independent panel made up of industry experts judges the entries.

This year's "Project of the Year" award was given to Docufree for its work with Morgan & Morgan, utilizing its Digital Mailroom for Law Firms offering.

Docufree Digital Mail for Law Firms captures mail and inbound documents from multiple channels—including physical mail streams from the U.S. Postal Service, emails, faxes, and web forms. Its SaaS Platform then intelligently and automatically processes items to ensure regulatory compliance and centralizes the data securely in the cloud to provide instant accessibility for authorized users.

"We are honored to be recognized for the groundbreaking solutions we have designed specifically for law firms and the unique challenges they face when it comes to mail, case management and electronic workflows," said David Winkler, executive vice president and chief product officer at Docufree. "Our solution enables law firms to have total visibility and accountability into every piece of mail that comes into their offices. We are so very proud of our team that designed this solution as well as our other solutions that are helping companies in a variety of industries join the digital transformation."

Designed to integrate with existing Legal Management Systems, Docufree Digital Mail for Law Firms utilizes built-in system intelligence to provide real-time tracking every step of the way. The result is accelerated mail delivery; superior response-and-cycle times; significant cost savings; improved accountability; enhanced security; and compliance. These capabilities allow law firms to digitally receive, send, access, and track every piece of inbound or outbound mail on demand from an office, home, or court room. Successful integrations are established with Litify and Docrio, with future integration planned for other legal management platforms.

Docufree's ScanCloud also received runner-up in the "Imaging Product of the Year" category for workgroups and departments. A full list of Document Manager award categories and finalists can be found here .

About Docufree

Docufree is a leading provider of enterprise information management and digital business process services. This includes large-volume document capture; data extraction and integration; intelligent process automation; cloud-based document management; and digital mailroom services. Since 1999, Docufree has securely managed and modernized how people and the systems they use every day interact with data and each other, driving measurable outcomes for both clients and their customers—from providing an on-ramp to digital transformation to automated invoice processing, human resources, and customer communications. Today, over 1,000 enterprises and government agencies rely on Docufree to empower their workforces with the information they need and ensure processes are executed with speed, accuracy, and compliance from wherever work needs to happen. For more information, visit www.Docufree.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Docufree then like us on Facebook .

