Former Airbus Chief Executive Officer Dirk Hoke Appointed to Voyager Space Advisory Board

DENVER, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Space, a global leader in space exploration, today announced Dirk Hoke has joined the company's advisory board. Hoke served as the CEO of Airbus Defence and Space (Airbus) for five years as well as on the company's executive council. He joins a renowned group of industry experts guiding Voyager as it continues its mission to create a vertically integrated, publicly traded NewSpace company.

Before joining Airbus in 2016, Hoke worked at Siemens, where he held various executive-level positions. His career spans 25 years and five continents in various industries, often focusing on digitalization.

"Dirk brings a unique set of skills and global experience to the advisory board at Voyager," said Dylan Taylor, Chairman and CEO of Voyager Space. "Having someone like Dirk who can provide guidance on both commercial and government space applications, coupled with his knowledge of the global digital space is incredibly valuable to us. We are grateful to have his insight and support as part of our advisory board."

Hoke holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Technical University of Brunswick, Germany. He is a member of the World Economic Forum's Young Global Leader Class of 2010 and went on to become a member of the Baden Entrepreneur Talks in 2013. Hoke is currently based in Nuremberg, Germany where he runs his own firm focused on consulting and investment across a wide range of industries, with a focus on digital transformation and leadership.

"Voyager is leading the industry when it comes to acquiring companies that not are not only creating innovative technologies, but they are delivering on those technologies and making real, tangible progress in the marketplace," said Hoke. "I am very much looking forward to working with the team at Voyager as they continue to expand their capabilities to support a diverse set of customers and take on some of the world's most important challenges through the implementation of space solutions."

The news of Hoke's appointment comes shortly after Voyager announced a series of company achievements including NASA's selection of Voyager Space company Nanoracks to build a first-of-its-kind commercial space station with Lockheed Martin, as well as Lockheed Martin's awarding of a $94 million subcontract to Voyager Space company Valley Tech Systems for an advanced solid-propulsion subsystem for its Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) contract with the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA).

