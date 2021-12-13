Gala Games Ushers in Blockchain Generation of Gaming with Galaverse

Forges the future of NFT games with Peter Molyneux, Will Wright, The Walking Dead, Certain Affinity and GAMEDIA, Gala Games announces $100 million joint fund with C² Ventures to accelerate the development of blockchain gaming

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gala Games , the successful blockchain gaming platform, concludes today its inaugural Galaverse in Las Vegas with a global virtual conference today at 11 am PDT on the Gala Games YouTube channel for anyone who loves or wants to learn more about blockchain gaming. Galaverse, an immersive event for the community to celebrate the Gala Games metaverse, kicked off over the weekend with a two-day in-person event with more than 500 attendees from around the world. The event brought together industry legends Peter Molyneux and Will Wright with both announcing their partnerships with Gala Games. The team also announced the expansion of The Walking Dead franchise and AAA developer Certain Affinity 's original IP Last Expedition into blockchain gaming. There were also performances by Maroon 5, Arcade Fire and Kings of Leon, and DJ sets headlined by Snoop Dogg and Steve Aoki for the global attendees.

Galaverse, an immersive event for the community to celebrate the Gala Games metaverse, welcomed more than 500 attendees globally on Dec. 11-12 in Las Vegas. The event brought together industry legends Peter Molyneux (on stage in photo) and Will Wright with both announcing their partnerships with Gala Games. They also announced the expansion of The Walking Dead franchise and Certain Affinity’s original IP Last Expedition into blockchain gaming. Photo Credit: Denise Truscello/Gala Games

Gala Games also announced today the launch of a $100 million blockchain gaming fund in partnership with C² Ventures, a new crypto investment firm founded by Ciara Sun, the former Head of Listing and Blockchain Investments at Huobi Global. The joint fund will invest in game developers and emerging projects building with blockchain technology, including but not limited to play-to-earn, GameFi, metaverses, and other decentralized gaming solutions.

"This event for our community has ushered in the new blockchain generation of gaming," said Eric Schiermeyer, co-founder of Zynga and now CEO of Gala Games. "We brought together the biggest names and franchises in the industry to present our vision for the future. We are focused on building gaming titles that fans will want to play if we are going to take blockchain gaming truly forward. This is just the beginning as we look to develop the Galaverse experience around the globe."

Galaverse kicked off with two industry legends taking the stage. Peter Molyneux, creator of titles Populous, Dungeon Keeper, Black & White and Fable, announced his latest game, Legacy, that will launch as a blockchain game on the Gala Games platform in 2022. Legacy will allow players to build an empire through the power of their creativity, the superiority of their commercial prowess and the strength of their competitive nature. Players design, make, trade and compete to earn LegacyCoin, in a world where creativity is the key to success. Players can enter a wide range of special events and awards to compete with others for LegacyCoin prizes.

Meanwhile, The Sims creator Will Wright revealed his newly established creative partnership as he and his team at Gallium Studios will lend their extensive experience to assist in the development of Gala Games' blockchain VOX metaverse and game world from the ground-up. Gala Games dropped its highly anticipated Mirandus VOX Collection last week which sold out immediately. The VOX NFTs from Gala Labs are collectibles with a real play-to-earn utility across Gala's games: Town Star and soon Mirandus. However, there is not yet a gaming title dedicated natively to the VOX metaverse. With the help from Wright and the Gallium Studios team, they will create and build the VOXverse. Details of the new game will be shared in the coming months.

AMC – home of the global smash hit television franchise The Walking Dead – and Ember Entertainment will partner with Gala Games to launch a new cross-platform survival MMORPG, The Walking Dead: Empires. Players will be able to purchase "Dead Claims" which will give early buyers the chance to claim an ideal plot of land prior to the game's release.

AAA developer Certain Affinity will bring their original IP Last Expedition exclusively to the Gala platform. Certain Affinity was founded by and is led by industry veteran and former Multiplayer and Online lead for Halo 2 and 3, Max Hoberman, who aims to pair the quality of a AAA FPS with the benefits of blockchain gaming.

GAMEDIA unveiled new details for Spider Tanks, which is being produced to be the world's first true NFT esport. They debuted a brand new trailer revealing new aspects of Play-to-Earn mechanics to excite Gala Games community members.

Revolutionary art platform 888 The New World, confirmed Gala Games as the first "Guardian of the Realm" of the new 888 Inner Circle. In total, 80,000 new tokens will be put into circulation via the creation of eight distinct Realms each containing 10,000 tokens. Members of the 888 Inner Circle and their respective Guardian community will have multiple benefits from both 888 and the Guardian of their respective Realm, such as carefully curated world-class artist drops, early access to 888 and partner drops, VIP access to IRL events, parties, and festivals, and early access to premier partner merchandise and apparel drops.

Attendees enjoyed theatrical presentations to some of Gala Games' biggest titles including Mirandus and Echoes of Empire.

Starting today, fans of Mirandus will have the option to purchase Ships and Docks to access seabound secrets within the metaverse. Both are eagerly sought after — one for expeditions, the other to provide a haven for ships to anchor when they return. You can become captain of your ship or a harbormaster of your dock or pier. And there's nothing to prevent a forward-thinking adventurer to take on the role of both captain and harbormaster, not only for their own ships, but to provide a place for others to set anchor and come ashore. The limited various rarities will be available in the Mirandus store .

At the end of each today, attendees were treated to live performances by Maroon 5, Kings of Leon, Arcade Fire, Alice Cooper, Billy Idol, Matt Sorum, Kings of Chaos, Stone Temple Pilots, and DJ sets by Snoop Dogg, BT, Steve Aoki, 3LAU, and BassJackers.

"Galaverse completely exceeded our expectations during our inaugural event. It was critical for us to immerse our community into our world and truly engage them on the future of blockchain gaming," said James Olden, Chief Strategy Officer for Gala Games and President of Gala Labs. "We did not want this to be your average conference or event with players joining us from around the world. And just like we are focused on making games that you want to play, we want Galaverse to be an event that you want to attend."

Galaverse was produced in partnership with VOLO Events Agency , a leading producer and production company of live events and experiential marketing for global brands. VOLO is led by Primetime Emmy Award-winning Producer, Charles Marto, who served as Executive Producer and Producer for Galaverse. For 35 years, Marto has produced notable events, network television celebrity music specials and immersive experiences for brands.

Players can learn more about these latest projects in the coming months through the Gala Games platform at https://app.gala.games/ .

For additional images, visit here.

ABOUT GALA GAMES

Founded by Eric Schiermeyer, the co-founder of Zynga, Gala Games is a video game company that uses blockchain as an integral part of its tech stack. Launched in 2019 and powered by the world's largest independent node network, Gala Games has been built to give power to the gaming community. As the first blockchain gaming platform, Gala Games has created an ecosystem where players can own their assets and be rewarded for their participation.

Gala Games is a company that makes blockchain games you want to play. Using blockchain technology to create play-to-earn economy models that take gaming incentives and rewards to new heights.

