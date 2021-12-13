InventHelp Inventor Develops Heartwarming Headstone (PHO-2692)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "When my dad lost his battle with cancer we were devastated and wished we could hear his voice," said one of the inventors from Mesa, Ariz. "This inspired us to develop a means through which individuals could see and hear messages from departed loved ones."

They developed A MESSAGE FROM HEAVEN, patent-pending, to provide remembrances of the departed loved one's life to create a heartwarming and uplifting experience when visiting the cemetery. This invention could keep the memory of the deceased alive while allowing friends and family members to feel closer to the deceased for peace of mind. Additionally, it would transform the grave site into a place of life.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PHO-2692, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

