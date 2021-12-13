Kroger Promotes Laura Gump to Houston Division President

HOUSTON, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. announced today Laura Gump, formerly vice president of merchandising for the Houston division, has been promoted to president of the division. She succeeds Joe Kelley who was recently named president of King Soopers.

The Kroger Co. Logo (PRNewsFoto/The Kroger Co.) (PRNewsFoto/The Kroger Co.)

"Laura has tremendous experience in the grocery and retail industries," said Valerie Jabbar, Kroger's senior vice president of retail operations. "Her ability to build high-performing teams will ensure our Houston division continues to deliver the freshest foods and a friendly and welcoming experience for our customers, whether shopping in store or online."

Gump has over 34 years of grocery retailing experience. Prior to joining Kroger in 2020, she spent most of her grocery industry career with the H-E-B Grocery Company, starting her career managing stores before being promoted to district manager, regional vice president, and later to group vice president. In each role, she experienced success in leading and developing teams, resulting in strong engagement and results.

"I am thrilled to take on the role of division president and bring a new perspective to how we will provide an exceptional shopping experience for our customers, an engaged and uplifting culture for our associates, and support to the communities we serve," said Gump. "My goal is to continue expanding Kroger's reach and impact and diversify our ever-growing selection of fresh food to fulfill our promise of being Fresh for Everyone."

Gump currently serves as the president of Women's Edge, a group dedicated to the promotion and mentorship of women in leadership at Kroger, as well as sitting on the board of directors for Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Houston. She is a past board member of Teach for America and has received accolades for her efforts to elevate diversity within the retail industry.

To download Gump's headshot, visit here.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Kroger Co.