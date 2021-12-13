Revcontent Appoints Digital Marketing Veteran Tom Reddin to Board of Directors

SARASOTA, Fla., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revcontent, a platform for content recommendations that powers the next generation of publishers and advertisers, has added digital marketing veteran Tom Reddin to its board of directors. This announcement follows the appointment of technology executive, Ben Waldshan.

Reddin, a long-time consumer marketer, is currently Chair of the Board of Asbury Automotive Group, a publicly traded Fortune 500 company, and formerly served as President and CEO of LendingTree, the online marketplace for loans. Prior to LendingTree, Reddin managed the Coca-Cola brand in the US and was a key member of the team that successfully introduced the beverage company into the bottled water category.

"The Revcontent team is ambitious and open to new ideas," said Reddin. "They are agile and nimble and can respond quickly to their customers' needs. Although a smaller company, Revcontent has a product offering that is superior to the competition in many ways. However, it is one of the more competitive players in the space."

Revcontent CEO, Richard Marques says, "Bringing Tom onto our Board of Directors is a potentially transformative opportunity for our business. Tom's extensive level of knowledge within our category harmonizes well with Revcontent's vision. Having been a key piece of leadership at some of the most well-respected brands in the world, Tom brings a robust level of experience to the table, and I very much look forward to leveraging his perspective in order to drive valuable results for our partners."

Revcontent's vast marketplace of first-party advertiser demand offers stable, consistent RPMs for publishers, typically outperforming market alternatives by 25% - 40%.

About Revcontent

Revcontent is a leading multi-format content marketing and native advertising platform that leverages lightweight, customizable technology to empower the web's leading publishers and marketers to reach and exceed their revenue, engagement, and growth goals. Revcontent's clients include Microsoft, CBS, Barstool Sports, LA Times, and Nexstar and has been featured in industry-leading publications such as TechCrunch, Forbes, Digiday, and AdExchanger. Revcontent was acquired by Star Mountain Capital and Capital Dynamics in 2021.

