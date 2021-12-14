Abre.io Announces Partnership with SSIS CoLab Offering Evidenced-Based Student Well-being and Mental Health Solutions for Schools

CINCINNATI, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abre.io (Abre), K-12's leading administration platform provider to support the whole child, and SSIS CoLab, an evidence-based student well-being assessment and intervention solution, are proud to announce a formal partnership. The integration between Abre and SSIS CoLab will provide critical information regarding the whole child by synthesizing data provided by students, teachers, and parents regarding a child's well-being.

The direct integration between Abre and SSIS CoLab will enhance Abre's student dashboard with CASEL aligned metrics from the Social Skills Improvement System (SSIS) Brief Scales with an optional mental health component. By partnering together, Abre and SSIS CoLab are removing another barrier to systems that operate in silos by providing all stakeholders with the real-time data needed to make informed decisions to support students.

The SSIS Brief Scales were developed and enhanced by researchers and academics led by Stephen Elliott, PhD, Mickelson Foundation Professor at Arizona State University. These online assessments, which are available in English and Spanish, combined with SSIS CoLab's Classroom Intervention Program (CIP) have been peer-reviewed and published in leading academic journals resulting in the only social emotional learning (SEL) program to earn this unique distinction. For decades, SSIS CoLab researchers, authors and their partners at Resonant Education have championed sound social emotional skills assessment and evidence-based intervention practices.

"Partnering with SSIS CoLab is another big step for Abre as we continue helping schools consolidate their tech stack around what matters most - the whole child," said James Stoffer, CEO of Abre. "Deeply integrating peer-reviewed, research-backed assessments for social, emotional, and mental health along with immediate intervention strategies into our platform will allow adult stakeholders to proactively support all students in and out of school."

"SSIS CoLab is excited to collaborate with Abre to scale the distribution and impact of our evidence-based, one-of-a-kind assessment and intervention solution to advance all children's social, emotional, and mental health," said Stephen N. Elliott, President of SSIS CoLab. "Abre's integrated digital platform allows us to truly optimize our connections with educators, families, and community professionals so we all can work together to achieve healthy outcomes for children!"

The SSIS Brief Scales and the Classroom Intervention Program are the newest additions to the growing Abre Marketplace, and can be purchased immediately. Full product integration between Abre and SSIS CoLab will occur in phases over the next several weeks.

