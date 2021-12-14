Cambium Networks Fixed Wireless and Outdoor Wi-Fi Technologies Enable Buckeye Mountain to Improve Efficiency at Shipping Ports and Rail Yards

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced that Buckeye Mountain, a leading system integrator of communications solutions to the railroad and intermodal industries, has integrated Cambium Networks' fixed wireless and outdoor Wi-Fi technology into their Rapid Deploy family of connectivity solutions. As ports and rail yards deal with unprecedented supply chain issues, communications reliability is vitally important.

"Our ability to guarantee connectivity via our combined solution is the real differentiator," said Greg Dunnell, Principal at Buckeye Mountain. "Without the managed, stable, and reliable infrastructure that Rapid Deploy provides, their operations would be severely handicapped. Our solutions contribute directly to relieving the port congestion and issues we are all experiencing today."

The solution provides a managed and stable wireless infrastructure that a vital Terminal Operating System can rely on for connectivity for tablets, devices, vehicle-mounted terminals and IoT devices such as sensors and video surveillance cameras.

With the fixed wireless technology, ports and rail yards have deployed high throughput coverage across their facility in days. One maritime port facility found that mobile cellular service did not perform adequately in an environment where metal containers were moved and stacked on a continual basis. After deploying Rapid Deploy with fixed wireless and Wi-Fi technology, they experienced consistent connectivity and higher data throughput. They are expanding their deployment to cover four additional ports and equip two container ships with the system to improve efficiency while in their home port.

Buckeye Mountain provides a unique suite of products and services to address the challenging demands of large-scale wireless networks serving railyards and ports. Using embedded technology from Cambium Networks and solar panels for power, the suite of Rapid Deploy solutions:

Eliminates the cost and time of trenching power and network connectivity

Eliminates the need to construct high tower assets

Provides reliable high-speed connectivity

"Rapid Deploy was developed for our customers to implement an outdoor wireless network quickly and cost effectively without the need for infrastructure," said Matthew Hunter, Sales and Operations Principal, Buckeye Mountain. "Its flexibility of design and quick implementation eliminates the need for trenching power and cable."

Fixed wireless and Wi-Fi technology enable Buckeye Mountain to rapidly provide connectivity without spending thousands of dollars on time-consuming construction for fiber buildouts. For infrastructure, Cambium Networks' 60 GHz cnWave™ fixed wireless technology significantly reduces the cost to deliver multi-gigabit service when compared to fiber. "When we installed 60 GHz cnWave fixed wireless infrastructure in San Juan, we achieved 960 Mbps throughput at the V1000 node," said Steve Hill, Director of Wireless Engineering, Buckeye Mountain. For outdoor Wi-Fi access, Rapid Deploy uses e502 directional 802.11ac Wi-Fi access points that support 256 client associations.

Systems are centrally managed with cnMaestro™ cloud management to optimize performance. Solutions can also be designed with other options from Cambium Networks' wireless fabric portfolio of solutions including:

"Cambium Networks' 60 GHz fixed wireless and outdoor Wi-Fi solutions deliver cost-effective, high-speed, multi-gigabit fixed wireless connectivity for rail yards and ports," said Atul Bhatnagar, president and CEO of Cambium Networks. "Enterprises can now have gigabit connections exactly where they are needed in a matter of days or weeks without disrupting operations."

Download the Buckeye Mountain Rapid Deploy case study here.

Cambium Networks' full wireless fabric portfolio of solutions are available through its global network of partners. The company has shipped more than 10 million radios and is celebrating its Decade of Excellence in its first 10 years in business.

About Buckeye Mountain

Buckeye Mountain is the largest provider of rugged mobile computing solutions to the railroad and intermodal industries. For over 15 years Buckeye Mountain has been solving the unique field workforce challenges within these industries. Leveraging a diverse team of experienced industry experts and superior service, Buckeye Mountain maximizes technology up-time and ensures customer project success.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks delivers wireless communications that work for businesses, communities, and cities worldwide. Millions of our radios are deployed to connect people, places and things with a unified wireless fabric that spans multiple standards and frequencies of fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, all managed centrally via the cloud. Our multi-gigabit wireless fabric offers a compelling value proposition over traditional fiber and alternative wireless solutions. We work with our Cambium certified ConnectedPartners to deliver purpose-built networks for service provider, enterprise, industrial, and government connectivity solutions in urban, suburban, and rural environments, with wireless that just works.

