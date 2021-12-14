Cleer Audio Announces ALPHA, Intelligent Adaptive Active Noise-Cancelling Headphone with Immersive Theater-Like Sound

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleer Audio, an industry-leading headphone and smart speaker manufacturer, is pleased to announce the introduction of its next generation wireless Intelligent Bluetooth Adaptive Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, the award-winning ALPHA. ALPHA is like no other headphone with its Immersive theater-like sound performance with Dirac Virtuo™ spatial audio technology. ALPHA is a game changer.

Cleer Audio ALPHA Adaptive Noise Cancelling Headphone

The new Cleer ALPHA was recently awarded a prestigious 2022 CES Innovations Honoree Award, honoring its outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products, by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA).

The ALPHA wireless intelligent noise-cancelling headphone revolutionizes music pleasure on the go with spatial audio, and industry-leading Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation. With Cleer's patented award-winning 40mm Ironless Driver™, Bluetooth 5.1 connection, Qualcomm's cVc™ 2-mic solution, and 35-hours of playback in ANC mode, ALPHA delivers the best wireless audio quality, immersive sound, and audio performance.

On the daily outing, ALPHA's adaptive noise cancellation function and upgraded earpads with a cooling feature significantly improve the users' wearing comfort. The ALPHA is an advanced personalized lifestyle product, more than just a headphone.

Patrick Huang, President and CEO at Cleer, says: "The ALPHA is like no other headphone with its spatial immersive audio, adaptive ANC and Cleer+ App customization. It is a brilliant headphone like no other."

ALPHA includes:

Adaptive Active Noise Cancelling (A-ANC)

Spatial Audio with Dirac Virtuo ™ Immersive Sound

Cleer+ App, User Interface

Class leading Battery Life with quick-charge feature

Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (AANC): Adaptive ANC automatically changes the levels of noise cancellation on its own, detecting changes in the frequency of sound coming at the listener and adapting in real-time for the best possible performance. While others offer their variations of this feature, Cleer's focus on simplicity in execution while optimizing the technology by introducing a 24-bit, low-power stereo CODEC based on a one-bit delta-sigma modulation to support an adaptive approach to noise suppression. It focuses on addressing needs in different listening environments, while maintaining an open and crystal-clear audio performance.

Dirac Virtuo™ - Dirac's patented algorithms deliver a compelling sound experience without complicated and expensive hardware upgrades. Optimal and immersive audio without requiring specifically encoded 3D formats. Dirac onboard offers a faster, easier, and more cost-efficient path to perfect signature sound. Their tuning system and technology yield incredible performance with lower lows, higher highs, and a mid-range so thick you can feel it. This is high-precision and transparent spatial audio."

Cleer+ App, User Interface: Advanced simplicity was applied to the interface with reduced buttons, swipe/touch control and smart assistants built in. With swipe controls and Cleer+ app, consumers have additional ways to control and optimize their experience. The Cleer+ app allowed our designers to reduce button count, eliminating a cluttered button cluster that led to errant button presses. The app also allows users to optimize headphones performance for both sound and noise cancellation features.

Class leading battery life: Engineers focused on low power consumption chipsets and software management to extend the lithium polymer battery life to 35 hours of playback while the noise cancellation feature is activated. If the consumer needs a little extra battery to get them to their destination, we've included a quick charge feature that replenishes the battery by 4.5 hours with a quick 10-minute charge when leveraging the USB-C charging port. This extended battery life provides assurance that the user will not run out of battery during their trip.

ALPHA is available now. Color options: Midnight Blue and Stone.

ABOUT CLEER

Established in 2012, Cleer audio offers award-winning high-performance headphones and smart speakers unbound by the shackles of conventional thinking, that allows users to discover freedom through unparalleled audio. Cleer believes in elevating and transforming every experience through sound, creating with intention, anticipating the consumer's needs before they're even recognized. Based in San Diego, California, the brand has received many awards at CES 2020, the world's leading and largest consumer electronics trade show. Cleer is devoted to pioneering breakthrough, award-winning audio technologies with uncompromising performance. Learn more at www.cleeraudio.com.

