IAM Security Leader Authomize Launches Authomize Together Partner Ecosystem and Joins Microsoft Co-Sell Program

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Authomize , the first Zero Trust solution for continuously managing the Authorization Security Lifecycle across all cloud environments, announced today Authomize Together, a new partner ecosystem program designed to accelerate access to the company's automated authorization management platform.

Authomize's partner ecosystem will address the growing demand from organizations of all sizes to automatically manage and secure identities, access, and privileges across all cloud, SaaS, and on-prem environments. Authomize Together provides partners with sales and technical enablement, exclusive marketing opportunities, generous funding, sales engagement tools, and world class training and support. The program will initially support partners in North America, with additional geographies to be included in 2022.

Authomize Together's first-stage release includes a competitive referral program that provides protection for partners who register an opportunity and the customer purchases Authomize directly or through a cloud provider marketplace.

"Our partner ecosystem will break down the silo mentality and shift the paradigm of sales processes and services for authorization and identity solutions while addressing urgent customer pain points," says Ariel Cohen, Authomize's Chief Business Officer, formerly Palo Alto Networks' Head of Technology Partnerships.

Backed by Microsoft's M12 venture fund, Authomize is also officially launching its co-sell motion with Microsoft. Authomize is Azure IP co-sell incentivized and is continuing to build integrations for Microsoft products to support the key joint security use cases.

After tripling the Authomize sales team this quarter, Cohen is currently hiring partner and technical enablement executives alongside program and business operations leaders. "We see great traction and high demand for our solution," says Cohen. "We are building up our team and system capabilities to meet the scale, making it even easier to do business with us."

Authomize is also launching an early access program for consulting firms, delivery partners, and has options for a fully managed "'as a service"' offering.

Authomize will launch a full Partner Portal in early 2022 with access to all the resources partners need to sell and integrate Authomize's service, in addition to a quarterly Partner Newsletter and product reviews. For 2022, Authomize has plans to expand the ecosystem and formalize additional partner motions.

"We built Authomize Together to provide the tools and knowledge necessary for partners to bring value and solve customer problems while building a profitable and innovative authorization security business alongside our expertise," says Authomize CEO, Dotan Bar Noy. "We are enabling our partners to differentiate their practice while incentivizing and supporting hyper growth."

Authomize has also established social impact as core to its partner ecosystem, contributing 1% of revenues from working with partners to support nonprofit organizations in its communities. As part of the program, Authomize employees will choose at least three organizations annually to support. The company will also plant 25 trees for each partner joining Authomize Together.

For more information about becoming an Authomize Together partner , applications are now open on our website.

About Authomize

Authomize is the first Authorization Security Lifecycle solution that automatically manages and secures identities, access, and privileges across all cloud environments. Authomize was founded by CEO Dotan Bar-Noy, CTO Gal Diskin, and VP R&D Ron Liberman. Authomize is backed by Innovation Endeavors, Blumberg Capital, Entree Capital, and M12 (Microsoft's venture fund). For more information, visit www.authomize.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn for news and updates.

