KUKA and ADMARES revolutionize construction of buildings: cooperation in the introduction of ADMARES Smart

KUKA and ADMARES revolutionize construction of buildings: cooperation in the introduction of ADMARES Smart

HELSINKI, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADMARES, the world's leading provider of alternative real estate and pioneering construction methods, is pursuing the vision of future-oriented smart factories. KUKA, as an experienced specialist in the field of robotic automation, reinforces the project and will play a key role in its realization.

The new and revolutionary concept will bring a breath of fresh air to the market, drastically increasing the level of automation in the construction industry and cutting construction times by more than 70 percent in the process.

– We are very excited to work together with KUKA, the world's leading supplier of intelligent automation solutions, says Mikael Hedberg, CEO at ADMARES Group.

– The know-how of KUKA is crucial while ADMARES sets up the world's first automated and robotized factory for mass producing off-site manufactured smart buildings.

With the signing of the cooperation agreement, KUKA and ADMARES are setting an example of upheaval in the construction industry. As the future general contractor, KUKA will supply the robotic automation systems and production lines for the new ADMARES smart factories.

– We believe that ADMARES has a great vision of housebuilding which will change the industry, and we are proud to be part of it, says Timo Heil, CBDO at KUKA Systems GmbH.

ADMARES

ADMARES Group is a global leader in the digital transformation of the construction industry. We are industrializing, digitalizing and productizing the manufacturing of buildings. Our proprietary Smart Building technology allows whole buildings to be mass-produced at a factory by assembly line operators without any need for conventional construction labor.

KUKA

KUKA is a global automation corporation with sales of around 2.6 billion euro and roughly 14,000 employees. The company is headquartered in Augsburg, Germany. As one of the world's leading suppliers of intelligent automation solutions, KUKA offers customers everything they need from a single source: from robots and cells to fully automated systems and their networking in markets such as automotive, electronics, metal & plastic, consumer goods, e-commerce/retail and healthcare. (As at December 31, 2020)

Media contacts:

ADMARES

Joni Rantasalo

ADMARES, Director of Marketing & PR

Mobile: +358 400 316 414

joni.rantasalo@admares.com

KUKA Systems GmbH

Katharina Höhn

T +49 821 797 3722

F +49 821 797 5213

twitter.com/KUKA_press

blog.kuka.com

ADMARES Group Oy | Linnankatu 48, 20100 TURKU, FINLAND | admares.com

FINLAND | UAE | UK

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/19101/3471867/1509592.pdf Press release - ADMARES - KUKA (PDF) https://news.cision.com/admares/i/admares---kuka-robotics---cooperation,c2991972 ADMARES - KUKA Robotics - Cooperation

View original content:

SOURCE Admares