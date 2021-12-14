MBX Debuts Time-Saving Reference Platforms for Medical AI Applications

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MBX Systems, a manufacturer of purpose-built and deployment-ready hardware platforms for turnkey hardware/software solutions, has introduced a lineup of hardware reference platforms designed to reduce time to market for medical AI applications being deployed as embedded systems, edge devices or edge servers. The new MBX Varion® platforms can be combined with tools like NVIDIA Clara , a healthcare application framework for AI-powered medical imaging, to slash development time for medical AI, machine learning and computer vision applications up to 10X by minimizing the need for custom development work.

Available in four form factors offering pre-configured building blocks tailored to medical AI needs such as patient monitoring, diagnostics and imaging, all of the new Varion reference platforms support edge AI inferencing, are optimized for AI applications, and are thoroughly tested and certified. They include:

Two AI-enabled embedded systems equipped with high-performance NVIDIA Jetson Xavier architecture. Both systems feature support for cloud-native applications, compact fanless design, low power consumption, and a small footprint for embedded use. The Varion G1-PSF-JNX supports on-board inferencing, while the Varion G1-PSF-JAGX comes bundled with Linux Ubuntu 18.04 and supports a PCIe add-on card. Both systems feature support for cloud-native applications, compact fanless design, low power consumption, and a small footprint for embedded use. Thesupports on-board inferencing, while thecomes bundled with Linux Ubuntu 18.04 and supports a PCIe add-on card.

A high-performance AI edge server that supports multiple AI inputs or cameras for inferencing and analytics requirements. The Varion G1-P2R8-ID is a 2U rackmount unit featuring multiple GPU AI inference capabilities, 1-4 NVIDIA A30 GPUs for high-performance graphics processing, and certification to work with the NVIDIA Clara software suite. It can be used in a central data center or in an edge environment such as a diagnostic facility. Theis a 2U rackmount unit featuring multiple GPU AI inference capabilities, 1-4 NVIDIA A30 GPUs for high-performance graphics processing, and certification to work with the NVIDIA Clara software suite. It can be used in a central data center or in an edge environment such as a diagnostic facility.

A compact, highly customizable AI platform that can be used as either an embedded solution or a small AI edge device. The Varion P2 features single PCIe x16 slots that can accommodate a single or double-wide graphics card for on-device AI and inference and an optional VESA mount for easy attachment to other devices. It can be customized for applications with needs that are not met by the other three platforms. Thefeatures single PCIe x16 slots that can accommodate a single or double-wide graphics card for on-device AI and inference and an optional VESA mount for easy attachment to other devices. It can be customized for applications with needs that are not met by the other three platforms.

All platforms are available immediately.

About MBX Systems

MBX Systems provides purpose-built and deployment-ready hardware platforms on a foundation of customized services and interactive software tools for technology companies that deliver complex products as integrated hardware/software solutions. Building on 25+ years of experience and product deployments in 175 countries, the MBX ecosystem features MBX Hatch™, the industry's most advanced toolset for orchestrating hardware program data and action. Hardware solutions are manufactured in ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016 certified facilities using the award-winning Forge™ infrastructure developed by MBX to automate customers' high variability manufacturing requirements for faster time to market. For more information, visit www.mbx.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MBX Systems