Nippon Express Participates in 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE)

TOKYO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express Co., Ltd. participated in the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) held in Shanghai, China, over the six-day period from Friday, November 5 to Wednesday, November 10, taking part in CIIE for the fourth time in as many years.

The inaugural CIIE was held in November 2018 as a general trade show focusing exclusively on imports to China. Joining in this year's fourth Expo were approximately 2,900 companies, and the venue welcomed a cumulative total of 480,000 visitors during the event.

The Company's exhibition booth introduced Nippon Express's global network and air and ocean cargo forwarding services that constitute its particular strengths, as well as its pharmaceutical logistics platform, green (eco-friendly) logistics and digitalization initiatives.

The Group company Nippon Express (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. provided logistical support to the Expo, conveying exhibited products in and out of the venue for the 83 companies participating in the Japan Pavilion and coordinating with the organizers and official forwarders.

The Group will continue utilizing its global network and advanced logistics know-how it has accumulated to address logistics issues faced by customers in the East Asia region and support their business expansion.

Outline of event

Name of exposition: 4th China International Import Expo

Dates: Friday, November 5 - Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Venue: National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)

Sponsors: Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China, Shanghai Municipal People's Government

