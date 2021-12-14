Pepsi® Paves the Way for Future Hip-Hop Artists with Inaugural Launch of Pepsi Music Lab Brand Partners with Legendary Producer and Artist, Pi'erre Bourne, to Introduce First Year of Pepsi Music Lab Program

PURCHASE, N.Y., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pepsi is excited to introduce Pepsi Music Lab, a new annual program designed to remove music industry barriers, create new opportunities for artists, and shine a spotlight on the next generation of hip-hop superstars. With a long track record of supporting and collaborating with some of the most talented artists, the brand is debuting the Pepsi Music Lab Academy and Pepsi Music Lab Virtual Summit as part of this new platform.

The brand has teamed up with award-winning producer, acclaimed engineer, and artist, Pi'erre Bourne to launch the Pepsi Music Lab Academy – a three-day intensive for three rising stars with intimate studio sessions led by Pi'erre. Each participating artist will leave with an original track produced and released by Pi'erre and Pepsi. Artists who think they have what it takes to join Pepsi and Pi'erre Bourne at the Pepsi Music Lab Academy can apply by submitting an original track and video testimonial to PepsiMusicLab.com by January 16, 2022.

"As a brand with a deep heritage in music, we have a unique opportunity to use our resources and scale to make an impact on the next generation of hip-hop superstars," said Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing – Pepsi. "Pepsi Music Lab is a transformational opportunity for artists around the country, especially since they'll be given the opportunity to partner with award-winning producer Pi'erre Bourne and learn from his extensive knowledge and skills."

"I'm proud to have the chance to work with a brand like Pepsi that sees the value of giving the future generation a shot at growing and learning," noted Pi'erre Bourne. "I can't wait to see all the amazing music submitted on PepsiMusicLab.com and I'm even more excited to see what tracks we can create together over the course of this program."

The brand will also host the Pepsi Music Lab Virtual Summit in February 2022 to share insights into how budding artists can take their music to new heights, including actionable advice on brand building, securing representation and more.

Pepsi Music Lab debuts this year as an annual program, using the brand's rich legacy in the music and entertainment industry to provide resources and opportunities for artists in underserved communities all over the country. For more information and updates on the Academy, Virtual Summit and Music Lab program, visit PepsiMusicLab.com and follow along on @pepsi Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. INTERNET ACCESS REQUIRED. Open to legal residents of 50 United States and D.C. Void Where Prohibited. Contest begins at 12:00:00 a.m. ET 12/14/2021 and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. ET on January 16, 2022. Subject to Official Rules at www.pepsimusiclab.com.

