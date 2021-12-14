UBS RENEWS PARTNERSHIP WITH SOFTWARE COMPANY BIZEQUITY

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizEquity, the largest provider of online business valuations, announced today that it will renew its successful two-year partnership with UBS Wealth Management USA for another two years. BizEquity offers its cloud-based valuation platform and prospecting database of privately held businesses to a select group of UBS Financial Advisors ("UBS FAs") in the US serving business owner clients.

Over the past two years, the platform and database has been a valuable resource to the firm's Business Owner Strategic Client Segment, which creates strategic messaging and intellectual capital for FAs advisors to use with their clients. Extending the partnership will continue to support the financial advice that UBS FAs can provide to small business owners. In particular, the informal valuation reports assist with critical financial planning needs that allows UBS clients to be more competitive in their respective industries.

"Our partnership with BizEquity has enabled our advisors to provide comprehensive financial advice to the business owner clients of UBS," said James Jack, Head Business Owner Strategic Client Segment at UBS. "Understanding the value of privately held businesses is a critical component to the planning process for our clients."

"We are excited to expand our relationship with UBS, as they have been a terrific partner. Their best-in-class advisors have helped thousands of business owners discover their value and make better financial decisions as a result," said Jason Early, Chief Revenue Officer at BizEquity. "With over $13.2 trillion of business owner wealth set to transition over the next decade, owners of private businesses need great advice, and this expanded partnership serves that mission."

