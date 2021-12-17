Groundworks Acquires Florida-Based Alpha Foundations

MONTICELLO, Fla., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Groundworks®, the nation's leading foundation and water management solutions company, announced that it has acquired Florida-based Alpha Foundations. The acquisition will significantly expand the Groundworks service area throughout the state of Florida.

Matt Shanley, Alpha Foundations Founder (left) and Matt Malone, Groundworks Founder and CEO (right)

Founded in 2002 by Matt Shanley, Alpha Foundations is the leading foundation and crawl space repair company in Florida with six offices and more than 300 employees. For nearly two decades, the company built a strong local reputation of providing superior foundation solutions and excellent customer service to homeowners in the region. Groundworks will continue to build on that reputation by investing in their employees, marketing, and infrastructure while still providing their customers the local experience and personal touch they've come to expect.

"Alpha Foundations has a dominant history in Florida, and like Groundworks, has been on an aggressive growth trajectory," said Matt Malone, Groundworks Founder and CEO. "Matt Shanley and his team achieved their remarkable growth by putting people first, and that's exactly what we are going to continue to do for their employees and customers. As part of the partnership with Groundworks, we will not only invest in the business, but we will also invest heavily in the career development and training of the Alpha employees, so they are empowered to provide better service and support to our customers."

"Groundworks and Alpha Foundations are two of the industry's fastest growing brands, so this partnership is a natural progression for both our companies," said Matt Shanley, Alpha Foundations Founder. "The men and women at Alpha are the hardest working individuals, not just in the foundation repair business, but in any industry. I'm excited for the partnership with Groundworks because it will allow our employees to achieve new levels of career advancement and success they wouldn't otherwise be able to achieve elsewhere."

This is the 22nd acquisition for Groundworks since 2016, and the fifth this year. With this acquisition, the company now has 18 brands, with 47 offices, and approximately 4,000 employees nationwide.

As part of the acquisition agreement, Alpha Foundations will retain its brand identity and continue to serve Florida and Southern Georgia.

About Groundworks®

Groundworks®, headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, is the nation's leading and fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions company. Groundworks Companies provide residential foundation and water management solutions including, foundation repair, basement waterproofing, crawl space repair and encapsulation, plumbing, gutters installation, and concrete lifting services. Since 1975, the combined companies have helped nearly 1.5 million homeowners protect and repair their most valuable asset, their home. Groundworks operates over 40 offices and has been named numerous times to the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, Qualified Remodeler Top 500, BBB integrity award, and Best Places to Work.

For more information about Groundworks, please visit: https://www.Groundworks.com.

