Leading Home Cleaning Service in New York City Launches in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maid Sailors, a leading professional home cleaning service, is proud to announce the official launch of its services in Austin, Texas. House cleaning is typically considered a 'luxury' experience. The company has disrupted the home services industry and made house cleaning affordable to everyone.

Maid Sailors Cleaning Service

"We are very excited to be launching in Austin," said a spokesperson from Maid Sailors. "We have been very active behind the scenes in preparation for today. In order to scale, we've spent the past several months focusing on the development of our human capital to ensure the best possible customer experience at launch. We look forward to doing business in Austin."

Whether you need a one-time clean or a recurring cleaning service , Maid Sailors sends a trusted cleaner with the promise of 100% customer satisfaction. The team based out of their HQ in New York City was deployed for the initial launch into Austin to ensure that the company would follow the original blueprint that grew them into the premier cleaning service in NYC. Maid Sailors has one of the strictest and most exhaustive hiring processes in the industry. Successful cleaners must pass background checks, training exams, and have a solid track record of cleaning expertise.

Maid Sailors is proud of its legacy of professionalism and quality in the New York Tri-State area and the company looks forward to servicing Austin. For those who are looking to hire the services of professional cleaners, free estimates on cleaning services are available from the company website here: https://maidsailors.com/austin

About Maid Sailors

Maid Sailors is a top-rated cleaning service. We service all homes, apartments, and offices in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, New Jersey, Boston and Austin. We pride ourselves on our excellent work ethic and professionalism. Our home cleaners are reliable, trustworthy, and always ready to work. We keep great client relations and provide superior customer service. The company is based in New York City. We are bonded, insured and provide workers compensation and benefits to our employees.

For more information, visit https://maidsailors.com/austin

