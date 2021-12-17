Vestmark Partners with Northfield to Deepen and Expand Integration of Tax and Risk-Based Optimization Tools for VestmarkONE Platform

The new, expanded relationship between the two companies will facilitate even more personalized solutions for wealth management firms through a tighter integration of clients' tax considerations and ESG preferences.

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestmark, Inc, a leading provider of portfolio management tools and trading software, today announced that it is expanding its partnership with Northfield , a leading risk management analytics provider, to address increasing demand from wealth advisors and their clients for tax optimization, tax transition management and risk-based personalization tools.

Vestmark and Northfield have been working together for more than 10 years to provide integrated optimization capabilities to mutual clients. The new, expanded relationship between the two companies will enable Vestmark to offer Northfield's Managed Accounts Rebalancing System (MARS) integrated with the VestmarkONE platform to facilitate even more personalized solutions for wealth management firms. The joint offering will provide a tighter integration of client tax information, ESG preferences, and other portfolio customization requests captured within VestmarkONE.

MARS will be integrated with Vestmark's proposal generation module, enhancing advisor conversations with clients about their personalization, tax transitioning, and ongoing tax budgeting needs supported by intuitive, risk-based scenarios. Client portfolios will then be optimized on an ongoing basis via integration between MARS and the portfolio management and trading capabilities of VestmarkONE.

"The integration of real-time data from VestmarkONE with Northfield's optimization tools enables advisors to get immediate feedback on how investor ESG and other preferences impact portfolio composition, as well as the risk-return profile and tax consequences. This delivers better investor and advisor experiences, as clients can learn the trade-offs around various investment decisions," said Mike Blundin, Vestmark CEO. "Whether clients are looking to incorporate ESG or other personal preferences in a direct index, or plan for tax management or transition, the integration will enrich the dialog between advisor and client."

Vestmark currently has integrations with a number of other optimizers in addition to Northfield, and will continue to support clients who wish to leverage these solutions.

Northfield is a leader in risk management analytics, known for its award-winning research and recognized thought leadership. The decade-long relationship and multiple clients in common between Vestmark and Northfield made the partnership decision an easy one.

"We're excited to be deepening our partnership with Vestmark to provide its wealth management, broker-dealer and advisor clients with our risk-based optimizer," said Dan diBartolomeo, Northfield President. "Advisors can utilize the tax optimizer to trade off tax, risk and return as part of their overall goals for long-term wealth accumulation."

About Vestmark

Headquartered outside of Boston, MA and founded in 2001, Vestmark is a leading provider of portfolio management/trading solutions and outsourced services for financial institutions and their advisors, enabling them to efficiently manage and trade customized client portfolios through an innovative SaaS platform. Supporting over $1.5 trillion in assets and 5.5 million accounts, Vestmark is a trusted partner to some of the largest and most respected wealth management firms. For more information about Vestmark's solutions, call (781) 224-3640, or visit www.vestmark.com.

About Northfield Information Services

Northfield is a market leader in providing investment professionals analytical and operating efficiency tools to enhance individual portfolio and firm-wide performance. Founded in 1985, Northfield has developed open, analytical models to identify, measure, and control risk. These risk models cover most marketable securities traded world-wide. Based upon award-winning research and sound investment theory, Northfield's products and services have stood the test of time from users within the global institutional investment community. With more than 300 clients worldwide with offices in Boston, Chicago, London, and Tokyo, Northfield is a preferred partner for institutional investors and asset managers.

