SiriusXM Signs Exclusive Deal With Tom Segura and Christina P's YMH Studios, Creators of Your Mom's House Podcast

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM today announced that it has signed a deal with YMH Studios, the podcast network created and owned by married hosts and comedians Tom Segura and Christina P. The multi-year agreement integrates the YMH Studios staff into its subsidiary Stitcher, the Triton-ranked #1 podcast company, where they will continue to operate Your Mom's House and the rest of the network's slate of acclaimed podcasts.

SIRIUS XM logo. (PRNewsFoto/SIRIUS XM Radio)

As part of the new relationship, YMH Studios, SiriusXM, Pandora, and Stitcher plan to work together on the development of additional content accessible across multiple platforms.

Started in 2010 with the original podcast Your Mom's House, YMH studios has since grown to include six other popular spinoff shows, including 2 Bears, 1 Cave featuring Segura with fellow comedian Bert Kreischer, and Dr. Drew After Dark. The wide range of comedy content from the studio bills itself as bringing together "millions of people of all races, religions, numerous genders, varying criminal records and disgusting sexual fetishes" to share a laugh with their motley crew.

Stitcher will distribute all YMH Studios content across all podcast platforms. Listeners can continue to listen and subscribe to YMH Studios podcasts on Stitcher, the SXM App, Pandora, and all major podcast listening platforms. In addition, YMH Studio shows are expected to be available ad-free on Stitcher Premium beginning January 1.

"After over ten fantastic years of building our podcast network, this is the right next step for YMH," said Segura. "We can't wait to see what the future holds for our team through the support of SiriusXM and Stitcher, and are beaming with pride to see our network and vision continue to grow. Get ready to hear a lot more from the 'Mommies.'"

"Collaborating with YMH Studios is an incredible opportunity for SiriusXM comedy," said Jack Vaughn, Senior Vice President of SiriusXM's comedy programming. "We're excited to bring in and expand the 'Jeans' team, and foster the right environment to help Tom, Christina and the rest of the YMH crew continue to create even more hilarious content."

"Stitcher has been the home of great comedy shows since our earliest days," says Daniel Osit, Chief Operating Officer at Stitcher. "Now as we begin working with Tom, Christina and the entire YMH staff, we solidify our position as leaders in comedy podcasting."

SXM Media, SiriusXM's combined sales organization, has exclusive global ad sales rights for YMH Studios podcasts. Access for brands and marketers is only available through the advertising and sales arm of SiriusXM, Stitcher and Pandora.

With the leading podcast platforms Stitcher and Simplecast, along with industry-leading ad tech company AdsWizz, SiriusXM has developed an ecosystem that podcasters can rely on to create, distribute, and monetize their work, as well as gain access to SiriusXM's broad talent relationships and make use of the promotional power of its SiriusXM, Pandora and Stitcher listening platforms.

The addition of YMH follows other recent and notable podcasting announcements by SiriusXM and Stitcher, including the acquisition of 99% Invisible, deals with podcast company Audiochuck and global ad sales rights to its top rated Crime Junkie, and new ad sales and content deals with The Last Podcast on the Left. Your Mom's House joins the ranks of other acclaimed comedy powerhouses at Stitcher's Earwolf, the leading comedy podcast network devoted to creating successful shows, such as Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, How Did This Get Made? and Office Ladies. SiriusXM and Stitcher are also the home to top comedy podcasts from major talent including Comedy Gold Minds with Kevin Hart, Comedy Bang! Bang! with Scott Aukerman and Storytime with Seth Rogen.

Stitcher has ranked #1 in Triton Digital's industry-tracking U.S. Network Report from May to October 2021. The report ranks the top podcast networks in the U.S., as measured by Podcast Metrics based on average weekly downloads and average weekly users.

Tom Segura, Christina P, and YMH Studios are represented by attorney Lev Ginsburg.

About YMH Studios

YMH Studios is the home of six amazing podcasts. Every week, millions of people of all races, religions, numerous genders, varying criminal records, and disgusting sexual fetishes tune in from every continent around the world to share a laugh with Tom, Christina, Bert, Dr. Drew, Garth and all of the fascinating, unpredictable, and very funny people who are friends with them. Also, Tom's parents might show up. YMH Studios also produces some of the biggest live streaming shows in the world in addition to original scripted and unscripted content.

About Tom Segura

Segura is a top-tier comedian, actor, and writer who is well-known for his acclaimed Netflix specials Ball Hog (2020), Disgraceful (2018), Mostly Stories (2016), and Completely Normal (2014). In addition, Segura has released four hit comedy albums and is currently on a 200-city stand-up tour.

About Christina P

Christina P Is a comedian and podcaster. She recently released her second Netflix special, The Degenerates, which follows Christina P: Mother Inferior. Her third Netflix special will film in January, 2022.

About Stitcher

Stitcher is the best place to listen to, produce and monetize podcasts. The Stitcher app is one of the world's most popular podcast listening platforms, with a growing network of original content and a premium subscription service. Stitcher is home to top-ranked comedy podcast network Earwolf. Stitcher has offices in Los Angeles, New York City and San Francisco, and is a subsidiary of SiriusXM.

About SXM Media

SXM Media is the combined sales organization of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., spanning its SiriusXM, Pandora, and Stitcher audio entertainment platforms and services, including that of Midroll, the leading podcast advertising network representing over 300 of the world's largest podcasts. With a reach of more than 150 million listeners, SXM Media gives brands, creators, and publishers access to the largest digital audio advertising platform in North America. SXM Media also serves as the exclusive advertising and sales representative for other platforms and podcasters, including major entities such as SoundCloud (exclusive U.S. advertising representative) and the NBCUniversal News Group (exclusive advertising representative for NBC News and MSNBC podcasts, with additional sales rights to CNBC podcasts).

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM and Pandora's properties reach more than 150 million listeners, the largest addressable audience in the U.S., across all categories of digital audio – music, sports, talk, and podcasts. SiriusXM's acquisitions of Stitcher and Simplecast, alongside industry-leading ad tech company AdsWizz, make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: we face substantial competition and that competition is likely to increase over time; our efforts to attract and retain subscribers and listeners, or convert listeners into subscribers, which may not be successful, and may adversely affect our business; we engage in extensive marketing efforts and the continued effectiveness of those efforts is an important part of our business; we rely on third parties for the operation of our business, and the failure of third parties to perform could adversely affect our business; we may not realize the benefits of acquisitions and other strategic investments and initiatives; a substantial number of our Sirius XM subscribers periodically cancel their subscriptions and we cannot predict how successful we will be at retaining customers; our ability to profitably attract and retain subscribers to our Sirius XM service as our marketing efforts reach more price-sensitive consumers is uncertain; our business depends in large part on the auto industry; vehicle production and sales are dependent on may factors, including the availability of consumer credit, general economic conditions, consumer confidence, fuel costs and component supply shortages; the impact of COVID-19, including its variant strains, on our business; failure of our satellite would significantly damage our business; our Sirius XM service may experience harmful interference from wireless operations; our Pandora ad-supported business has suffered a substantial and consistent loss of monthly active users, which may adversely affect our Pandora business; our failure to convince advertisers of the benefits of our Pandora ad-supported service could harm our business; if we are unable to maintain revenue growth from our advertising products, particularly in mobile advertising, our results of operations will be adversely affected; changes in mobile operating systems and browsers may hinder our ability to sell advertising and market our services; if we fail to accurately predict and play music, comedy or other content that our Pandora listeners enjoy, we may fail to retain existing and attract new listeners; privacy and data security laws and regulations may hinder our ability to market our services, sell advertising and impose legal liabilities; consumer protection laws and our failure to comply with them could damage our business; failure to comply with FCC requirements could damage our business; if we fail to protect the security of personal information about our customers, we could be subject to costly government enforcement actions and private litigation and our reputation could suffer; interruption or failure of our information technology and communications systems could impair the delivery of our service and harm our business; the market for music rights is changing and is subject to significant uncertainties; our Pandora services depend upon maintaining complex licenses with copyright owners, and these licenses contain onerous terms; the rates we must pay for "mechanical rights" to use musical works on our Pandora service have increased substantially and these new rates may adversely affect our business; our use of pre-1972 sound recordings on our Pandora service could result in additional costs; failure to protect our intellectual property or actions by third parties to enforce their intellectual property rights could substantially harm our business and operating results; some of our services and technologies may use "open source" software, which may restrict how we use or distribute our services or require that we release the source code subject to those licenses; rapid technological and industry changes and new entrants could adversely impact our services; we have a significant amount of indebtedness, and our debt contains certain covenants that restrict our operations; we are a "controlled company" within the meaning of the NASDAQ listing rules and, as a result, qualify for, and rely on, exemptions from certain corporate governance requirements; while we currently pay a quarterly cash dividend to holders of our common stock, we may change our dividend policy at any time; and our principal stockholder has significant influence, including over actions requiring stockholder approval, and its interests may differ from the interests of other holders of our common stock; if we are unable to attract and retain qualified personnel, our business could be harmed; our facilities could be damaged by natural catastrophes or terrorist activities; the unfavorable outcome of pending or future litigation could have an adverse impact on our operations and financial condition; we may be exposed to liabilities that other entertainment service providers would not customarily be subject to; and our business and prospects depend on the strength of our brands. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at the SEC's Internet site ( http://www.sec.gov ). The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

Stitcher Publicity Contacts

Ron Gaskill

Blake Zidell & Associates

ron@blakezidell.com

Megan Rufty

Allison+Partners

stitcher@allisonpr.com

Patrick Reilly

SiriusXM

Patrick.Reilly@siriusxm.com

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.