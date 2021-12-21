iPromo solidified its bulk At-Home Over the Counter and Point-of Care (POC) COVID-19 test and PPE supply chain during the pandemic

iPromo Helping American Companies Comply with the OSHA Vaccine and COVID-19 ETS Testing Mandate for Its Employees

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, December 17, the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit lifted an appellate court's stay of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's ( OSHA ) mandate that employers require vaccination or weekly testing and face coverings as part of a comprehensive COVID-19 mitigation strategy.

Unless overturned by the Supreme Court, companies with more than 100 employees will have until January 10th before OSHA begins to issue citations for noncompliance. iPromo founder Leo Friedman noted, "As it stands today, companies will be mandated to test unvaccinated employees starting January 10th after the Appeals Court decision."

He continued, "Businesses that fall under the mandate's guidelines are now responsible for sourcing and delivering COVID-19 tests to their unvaccinated employees. iPromo worked tirelessly to solidify its supply chain to deliver COVID-19 tests in as little as 1-3 days anywhere in the United States. Regardless of the mandate, I proactively encourage our team and my family to get tested consistently, regardless of vaccination status since both the Delta and the Omicron strains became dominant in the United States."

iPromo offers several COVID-19 test options for businesses, including the popular Abbott BinaxNOW™ At-Home Tests plus the AccessBio CareStart, Quidel QuickVue®, iHealth®, Acon® Flowflex™, and Intrivo™ on/go™ testing kits.

In March 2020, after a sharp decrease in their core product branding business, iPromo pivoted to help their clients source and deploy PPE and COVID-19 tests to help organizations, schools, and corporations keep their employees safer during the pandemic.

More information can be found at www.iPromo.com

