Millennials: Please Stop Serving Turkey for Holiday Dinner

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Turkey is the most overrated holiday dinner dish this season, according to a new survey of millennials from Recon Food , a food-centric social media app. While 73 percent of millennials say they prefer to eat their holiday meal at home with their extended families (as opposed to getting takeout), the research suggests most millennials want to keep their cooking and menu options simple this year.

If turkey is a must, plan for leftovers

Roasting a turkey can be time consuming, and while most (82%) millennials say turkey is the most overrated meat dish this year, that doesn't mean you should skip it entirely. Instead of the turkey being the highlight of the feast, plan on it being the hero of leftovers. Twenty-two percent of millennials say that when they prepare a turkey, they make excess to plan for leftovers. For cranberry sauce, 42 percent say they preferred canned over homemade.

Top 2: Overrated meat dishes for dinner Top 2: Favorite leftovers Turkey 82% Turkey 22% Spiral Ham 11% Mashed potatoes 18%

Consider skipping the green bean casserole — but double down on mashed potatoes

According to the survey, nearly a quarter (24%) of millennials say the green bean casserole is the dish they always pass on during the holidays. Need a replacement that is sure to please? Stick to potatoes– but serve them mashed, not scalloped or roasted.

Top 2: Side dishes that always go uneaten Top 2: Type of potatoes to serve Green bean casserole 24% Mashed 57% Stuffing 13% Sweet potato casserole 11%

Pumpkin pie is the favorite dessert among millennials – but don't serve it naked

Pumpkin pie is the most reliable dessert choice for a holiday gathering this season, followed by apple pie. But don't forget the toppings. Cool Whip or a scoop of vanilla ice cream is the preferred pie topping among millennials – even over homemade whipping cream. Only five percent said to skip the topping.

Top 2: Pies to serve Top 2: Pie toppings Pumpkin 23% Cool Whip 29% Apple 14% Ice cream 25%

"On Recon Food we're already seeing people get into the holiday spirit, sharing fun pictures of meals and recipes - both wins and fails," said Sophia Rascoff, CEO and co-founder of social media app Recon Food. "The past two years have taught us to get creative with our cooking efforts, and this research shows us that many millennials are ready to try something different this year — like skipping the turkey all together. But for side dishes and desserts – they're committed to sticking with the classics like mashed potatoes and a pumpkin pie dessert — but don't forget the Cool Whip!"

If cooking is not in the cards this year, don't worry. According to the survey, 26 percent of millennials would be just as happy sharing a restaurant-purchased meal with their immediate family.

