POPE FRANCIS WELCOMES IN AUDIENCE THE FAIR PLAY MENARINI AWARD

VATICAN CITY, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning, in the solemn setting of the Paul VI Audience Hall, a delegation of Fair Play Menarini Ambassadors was received in audience by the Holy Father, bearing messages of hope, respect, ethics, and dedication to others, typical of fair play.
The Fair Play Award, committed to the common good of sport has, every year since 1996, acknowledged sportspeople and institutions from all over the world who have distinguished themselves for their ethics and contribution to society. Since the very first edition, award winners have also become Fair Play Menarini Ambassadors, representing the noblest values of sport and becoming positive role models and examples for future generations.
During this morning's audience, a large delegation of Fair Play Menarini Ambassadors, representing winners of past editions of the Fair Play Menarini Award, had the honour of being able to confer a commemorative plaque to the Holy Father as Fair Play Ambassador.
"Pope Francis teaches us every day the importance of values such as brotherhood, solidarity, and respect for others. Being received in audience by the Holy Father to acknowledge the healthy values of sport and life has been a precious gift for the Fair Play Menarini Ambassadors," declared Lucia and Alberto Giovanni Aleotti, shareholders and members of the Menarini Board. "The words of Pope Francis, together with the examples set by the Fair Play Ambassadors, remind us all how the true champions in life are those who, even in the most difficult moments, rely on their dedication and talent, always respect the rules, and are willing to shake the hand of their opponents."
Here below is the list of Fair Play Menarini Ambassadors and representatives present this morning:
- Giuseppe Abbagnale – Olympic champion in rowing and Chairman of the Italian Rowing Federation
- Agostino Abbagnale – Olympic champion in rowing
- Romano Battisti –Olympic champion in rowing and Luna Rossa crew member
- Massimo Bonini –Football coach
- Serse Cosmi – Football coach
- Ferdinando De Giorgi –Trainer of Italy's National male volleyball team
- Gabriella Dorio – Olympic champion in athletics
- Andrea Giani - Volleyball coach
- Pietro Giurdanella – FNOPI Board member
- Eleonora Goldoni – Football player
- Carolina Kostner – Olympic ice skating champion
- Andrea Lucchetta – Former volleyball player and sports commentator
- Carolina Morace – Football coach
- Manuel Poggiali – World motorcycling champion
- Francesca Porcellato – Paralympic champion in athletics and skiing
- Elisa Santoni – Olympic champion in rhythmic gymnastics
- Ylenia Scapin – Olympic champion in judo
- Giusy Versace – Paralympic athlete and member of Parliament
