AAHRPP Awards Accreditation to Albuquerque Clinical Trials

The Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs today announced that it has awarded full accreditation to Albuquerque Clinical Trials Inc., a clinical research center in New Mexico.

Albuquerque Clinical Trials Inc. joins more than 600 entities worldwide in meeting AAHRPP's accreditation requirements, which are widely regarded as the gold standard for high-quality, ethical research. To earn accreditation, organizations demonstrate that they have built extensive safeguards into every level of their research operations and adhere to high standards for research.

"AAHRPP accreditation is a mark of quality," AAHRPP President and CEO Elyse I. Summers said. "At a time of heightened public interest in research, accreditation offers an assurance that organizations have conducted research ethically, have taken every possible safety precaution—and that their results can be trusted.

"We applaud Albuquerque Clinical Trials and all AAHRPP-accredited organizations for their commitment to advancing high-quality research and the resulting public good," she added. "We are excited to see AAHRPP accreditation expanding in all sectors of the human research enterprise, especially at this time of unprecedented need for development and innovation around the globe."

AAHRPP has accredited research entities across the U.S. and in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Jordan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand.

All major U.S. independent institutional review boards have earned AAHRPP accreditation. In addition, more than 70% of U.S. medical colleges and 85% of the top U.S. National Institutes of Health-funded academic medical centers are AAHRPP accredited or have begun the accreditation process.

About AAHRPP: A nonprofit organization, AAHRPP provides accreditation for organizations that conduct or review human research and can demonstrate that their protections exceed the safeguards required by the U.S. government. To learn more, visit www.aahrpp.org.

