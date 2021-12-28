Ansys and its customers speed up go-to-market for safe and sustainable electric and autonomous vehicles

Ansys to Showcase Latest Simulation Capabilities for Sustainable Mobility at CES 2022 Ansys and its customers speed up go-to-market for safe and sustainable electric and autonomous vehicles

/ Key Highlights

Ansys to present the latest simulation solutions that will impact sustainable mobility—from lidar to safety to the latest in electric vehicle battery management

Ansys Technology Tour at CES will explore the latest transportation collaborations that are revolutionizing the industry, with partners and customers including EasyMile, NXP® Semiconductors and more

Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) will showcase how simulation solutions are paving the way for sustainable mobility during CES 2022 in Las Vegas. Along with customers and partners, Ansys will present industry-leading initiatives in electrification, autonomy and connected mobility.

While the automotive industry experiences its largest transformative phase in history, simulation is a driving force to help OEMs and suppliers' engineering teams go to market faster while also meeting safety and performance requirements. From electrified powertrain specifications and emerging alternative fuels to autonomous shuttles and the latest in lidar technology, Ansys will spotlight simulation solutions that are making next generation concepts a reality.

MAZDA Motor Corporation, for example, has been working with Ansys on its MAZDA CO-PILOT CONCEPT project to actively employ advanced technologies for driver assistance systems. With Ansys, MAZDA performs simulation-based virtual verification of optical functions during the early development stage from adaptive driving beams to the camera, lidar and radar systems that are essential to the realization of AV-ADAS technology.

"Ansys enables efficient and comprehensive development and verification while improving safety quality," said Toru Yoshioka, deputy general manager at MAZDA Motor Corporation. "Ansys enables our team to promote model-based development and significantly reduce the man-hours and cost of physical verification through a one-stop environment, from requirements to design to digital verification."

Ansys will showcase similar technology, and more, during CES. The Ansys Technology Tour at CES will provide attendees with interactive glimpses into additional ongoing collaborations that are revolutionizing sustainable mobility. Highlights from the Ansys booth and Technology Tour include:

EasyMile: Showcasing how Ansys® medini analyze supports the all-electric, Level 4 autonomous vehicle with analysis of electronically-controlled safety-related functions at concept, system, software and hardware levels

Innoviz Technologies: Demonstrating how Ansys solutions are enhancing lidar technology to support safe autonomous driving – Booth #3855

Arbe: Exhibiting its latest 4D Imaging Radar solution with 2K high resolution to differentiate true threats from false alarms on the road

REE Automotive: Presenting its latest EV platform and how Ansys is supporting with simulation to bring this pioneering technology to market – Booth #4865

Velodyne: Displaying how Ansys and Velodyne are developing highly accurate physics-based models of Velodyne's lidar sensor to detect and track driving hazards for AVs – Booth #6005

Ouster: Showcasing its recently unveiled DF series solid-state lidar sensors for high-volume automotive production programs, including its breakthrough long-range sensor for highway autonomy and collision avoidance. Ouster will also exhibit its OS series scanning lidar powered by its new L2X chip in simulated fog, rain, and vibration test conditions to demonstrate performance, reliability, and durability in inclement weather and challenging operational environments – Booth #3843

NXP ® Semiconductors : Explaining how Ansys® medini analyze is helping to enhance EV battery management systems and bring to market in line with the latest regulations – Booth #CP-18

Project Arrow: Hosting a VR display running an Ansys simulation by the Automotive Parts Manufacturer's Association of Canada – Booth #6367

In addition to the Technology Tour, Ansys will also host "Engineering What's Next: Sustainability Focused Innovation," a live discussion taking place at the Ansys booth, presented by director of customer excellence, Pepi Maksimovic.

EasyMile, 3M, Innoviz, REE and Ansys will also participate in a panel discussion titled "Simulation as a Superpower: Bridging Speed, Safety, and Sustainability in Transportation & Mobility" at the Ansys booth on Jan. 5 at 1:30pm PST.

"2022 promises to be a pivotal year in democratization of simulation software to accelerate digital engineering transformation," says Prith Banerjee, chief technology officer at Ansys. "Virtual prototyping and testing create new business opportunities while also reducing costs and slashing development time. We look forward to showcasing our industry-leading mobility solutions and engaging with our customers and partners at CES."

To learn more about Ansys' simulation solutions, visit Ansys at CES in Las Vegas from Jan. 5-8, 2022, at booth #5769. If you would like to schedule a press interview or demonstration, please contact GlobalPR@Ansys.com.

/ About Ansys

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge, or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where Ansys software played a critical role in its creation. Ansys is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, Ansys is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

