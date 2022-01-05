MERGER OF CERITY PARTNERS AND BROUWER & JANACHOWSKI, LLC CREATES $45 BILLION WEALTH MANAGEMENT FIRM

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerity Partners, one of the nation's premier independent wealth management firms, today announced it has merged with Mill Valley, California-based Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC. In so doing, Cerity Partners enhances its capabilities and West Coast depth, and now advises on more than $45 billion in client assets. Brouwer & Janachowski was advised by Park Sutton Advisors whose team was led by Steven Levitt, Founder and Managing Director. The combined firm will operate under the Cerity Partners name.

Founded in 2009, Cerity Partners enhances the financial well-being of its clients by delivering objective financial advice and oversight, including a full range of wealth and investment management services. With offices across the country, Cerity Partners delivers estate, financial, tax, and compensation and benefit planning, tax preparation, personal financial administration, retirement plan advisory, and investment management services to its private and corporate clientele.

Established more than 30 years ago, Brouwer & Janachowski is a prominent boutique wealth and investment management firm serving clients throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and greater west coast region. The firm has built a strong following as an independent wealth advisor and a fiduciary to clients. By offering comprehensive wealth planning, the firm has helped its clients preserve and grow wealth.

"Serving the needs of clients in the Bay Area requires unique expertise and a culture that attracts talented wealth advisors and clients," said Cerity Partners CEO and President Kurt Miscinski. "We share common values, business practices, and a service mindset with our new colleagues from Brouwer & Janachowski."

"We are always looking for talented people who've built enduring businesses," added Claire O'Keefe, Cerity Partners Head of Corporate Development. "Joining Cerity Partners allows our new colleagues to enhance their focus on serving clients and their community."

"We are thrilled to join Cerity Partners and be colleagues of one of the top wealth advisory firms in the country," said Brouwer & Janachowski President and CEO Stephen Janachowski. "Our clients will benefit from an expansive service offering and access to many subject matter experts."

