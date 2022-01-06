BD Publishes 2021 Cybersecurity Annual Report

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today released its second annual cybersecurity report to update stakeholders on the state of health care cybersecurity, the company's impact on advancing cybersecurity maturity and anticipated trends for 2022.

Through the BD 2021 Cybersecurity Annual Report, the company seeks to address cybersecurity challenges specific to health care and offer guidance for improving collaboration, transparency and resilience.

"Cybersecurity is top-of-mind in health care," said Rob Suárez, chief information security officer of BD. "If a device cannot be used because of a cybersecurity attack, patient care and outcomes could be impacted. That is why we integrate cybersecurity into each phase of our product life cycle. We also collaborate with customers and industry stakeholders to advance cybersecurity practices and resilience."

With an emphasis on cybersecurity challenges in health care, the report discusses:

Cybersecurity risks and threats – From human error to phishing attacks, there are multiple risks and threats that can lead to significant cybersecurity events, including ransomware. The report outlines emerging best practices health care providers can adopt to bolster cybersecurity and summarizes the company's approach to protecting BD products, manufacturing and enterprise IT systems.

Advancing cybersecurity in health care – Strengthening cybersecurity across the health care industry requires collaboration. The BD 2021 Cybersecurity Annual Report highlights the work of multiple cybersecurity working groups and outlines the company's contributions to advancing secure cybersecurity practices such as threat modeling and operationalizing transparency.

Trends in health care cybersecurity – Software code signing, preparing for software-bill-of-materials (SBOM) requirements and prioritizing cybersecurity awareness with more comprehensive training and cyber simulation activities are among the cybersecurity trends health care providers and patients can expect for 2022.

For more information about the company's approach to cybersecurity, download the BD 2021 Cybersecurity Annual Report from the BD Cybersecurity Trust Center.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care.

