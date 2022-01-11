Conco Services LLC Reached Significant Safety Milestones during 2021

VERONA, Pa., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conco Services LLC, with its headquarters in Verona, PA, and offices in La Porte, TX, Gonzales, LA, and Antioch, CA, has completed its third consecutive year with zero OSHA recordable incidents. In addition, by the end of November 2021, Conco had accumulated 1 million recordable-free man hours qualifying it for the National Safety Council Million Work Hours Award.

Conco Services LLC. Founded in 1923, Conco is the world's leading provider of condenser and heat exchanger services to the power generation and industrial process industries with offices located in the US, Europe and Asia Pacific. (PRNewsFoto/Conco Services LLC)

The National Safety Council recognizes organizations that have completed a period of at least 1 million consecutive work hours without an occupational injury or illness resulting in days away from work. Criteria includes illnesses and injuries involving time away from work and fatalities.

Also, during 2021, Conco experienced record participation in its Behavior-Based Safety (BBS) program. The program was implemented during 2017 to provide insight to management and employees of the overall safety of the workplace through safety observations. BBS is intended to focus workers' attention on their own and their peers' daily safety behavior, and participation in 2021 exceeded the previous annual record by 12%.

"Since joining the Conco team only a little over a year ago, it has been an absolute pleasure working with every single person here and seeing the passion everyone has for the job that they do," said Tyler Traweek, Conco HSE Manager. "One goal of ours is to make Conco the industry leader of Safety, but the highest priority goal is, and will always be, to ensure everyone goes home to their families healthy."

Since 1923, Conco Services LLC has been providing safe, quality products and services to the power generation and industrial markets. From power generation to polymers, alumina to refineries, Conco technicians have restored efficiency and reliability to over 200 million condenser and heat exchanger tubes worldwide with safe, fast, and environmentally friendly cleaning and testing technology.

For more information about Conco Services LLC, please visit www.conco.net.

Jennifer Larson

Conco Services LLC

530 Jones Street

Verona, PA 15147

Phone 412-828-1166

jlarson@conco.net

