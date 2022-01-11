Corporate Insight Announces Annual User Experience Awards in Banking and Credit Cards, Highlighting Importance of P2P Payments and Live Chat New Monitor Awards showcase digital trends and best practices in payments, self-service capabilities and interactive help via live chat, virtual assistants

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Insight, the leading provider of competitive intelligence and customer experience research to the financial services industry, today released its 2021 Monitor Awards in personal banking, and retail and small business credit cards. Now in its 23rd year, the program recognizes digital innovation and best practices, awarding gold, silver and bronze medals in recognition of significant advances in web and mobile user experience over the past year.

"In 2021, banks and card issuers continued to adapt to a fully digital future where customers can remotely service their accounts, leverage P2P payment technology and seek help via live chat or virtual assistants," said Matt Eschmann, director of research at Corporate Insight. "With the continuing pandemic requiring all financial transactions be digital, we've seen firms perfecting their online account experiences, making sure users of all experience levels can handle their finances online. These experiences are also becoming more personalized as firms are better able to leverage customer data to proactively push suggestions or actions based on user behaviors and spending patterns"

In the Payments category, P2P functionality continued to grow, with Chase earning a gold medal for its comprehensive P2P request functionality, allowing clients to select one or multiple contacts to request a payment; multi-recipient requests reveal a useful bill-splitting feature in which users can include or exclude themselves in the transaction. Citi continues to dominate in the personal and small business credit card spaces, earning gold medals for payment systems that include a helpful feature where users can add a payment account by providing external login credentials.

Many firms continued to sharpen authenticated site functionality in 2021, leading to a new winner in the Website Design & Usability category. Citi won a gold medal by making several authenticated credit card site enhancements in 2021, including improvements to site design and organization resulting in more efficient navigation, better help resource positioning and abundant contextual assistance via live chat and tooltips. CitiBusiness also retained a gold medal for its authenticated small business card site; available in English and Spanish, the site lets users customize and enhance features including delivery settings, online employee access and primary payment methods.

The Account Servicing category maintains key importance as the pandemic continues to push customers toward interactive digital customer service and online account management. Discover earned its third consecutive gold medal in part for its readily available authenticated site live chat equipped with a virtual assistant chatbot and a dedicated message center. CitiBusiness won a gold medal for its live chat support that includes a virtual assistant, as well as an ever-evolving predictive, authenticated site search that appears in a slideout or dedicated page.

About Corporate Insight

Corporate Insight delivers competitive intelligence, user experience research and consulting services to the nation's leading financial services, insurance and healthcare institutions. As the recognized industry leader in customer experience research for 30 years, we have been the trusted partner to corporations seeking to improve their digital capabilities and user experience. Our best-in-class research platform and unique approach of analyzing the actual customer experience helps corporations advance their competitive position in the marketplace.

