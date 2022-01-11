Elevate Holistics Brings Medical Marijuana Renewals to the Natural State

The platform returns to Arkansas to simplify the process of renewing a medical marijuana card for patients and offer telehealth tools for providers across the state

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Holistics, a multistate solution provider in the medical marijuana industry, is bringing back its platform to simplify the process of renewing medical marijuana cards in Arkansas.

"Medical marijuana has been available in Arkansas for over five years, but accessibility has remained a struggle," said Stephen Stearman, CEO of Elevate Holistics. "We are thrilled to begin the new year by returning to the state and making renewals available to all those who need them."

Elevate Holistics is a multi-state operator (MOS) serving patients and medical professionals with alternative advanced healthcare options, encrypted SSL safe-site security, turn-key business solutions for clinics, online cannabis healthcare clinics, and compassionate follow-up care. Encrypted online telehealth options, including medical cannabis evaluations, renewals, and online "Ask Me Anything" videos, help patients navigate state laws with confidence.

Elevate Holistics is actively seeking partners in Arkansas. For more information about Elevate Holistics, to partner with the company, or to request a medical marijuana card, visit https://elevate-holistics.com/

About Elevate Holistics

Elevate Holistics, a Craft Health company, is a telehealth platform focusing on getting people their medical marijuana cards and physician's medical cannabis certifications/recommendations as simply and easily as possible. The vision was two-fold: increase accessibility to those in need and provide an easy to use platform for people who want the privacy of their own home. Today, Elevate Holistics operates in multiple states, has served thousands of HAPPY PATIENTS, and is innovating to provide doctors & patients a better medical marijuana evaluation experience. For more information, visit https://elevate-holistics.com/

