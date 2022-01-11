Michelman & Robinson Expands Footprint into Dallas

DALLAS, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally recognized law firm Michelman & Robinson, LLP is expanding into the Lone Star State with the opening of a Dallas office, the firm's first location in Texas. The office in Dallas will house the firm's renowned Intellectual Property, Data Privacy and Cybersecurity practice groups.

M&R chose Dallas for its latest expansion given the city's rapid growth. In fact, the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex and surrounding regions are regularly identified as among the nation's top markets for new and expanded corporate facilities, drawing many Fortune 500 companies to the area. The Dallas office will be managed by partners Matthew Yarbrough and Jason Blackstone, two Texas natives recognized nationwide for their expertise in IP, data privacy and cybersecurity strategy, litigation and management.

According to Sanford Michelman, founding partner at M&R, "There is no denying the importance of Texas in today's legal marketplace. The state, and Dallas in particular, are booming, with countless major companies relocating there. For us, a strong presence in Dallas not only helps to serve our existing client base in Texas, but also allows for our continued growth throughout the Southwest."

Michelman adds, "We have in Matthew and Jason two extraordinary attorneys who give us a foothold in three extremely important and growing practice areas; namely, IP, data privacy and cybersecurity. Today, businesses and organizations must not only defend from a perpetual onslaught of external IP, privacy and cybersecurity threats, but they also need strategic guidance on the ever-expanding landscape of international cyber regulation, laws and government enforcement actions. Matthew and Jason are two of the very best at helping clients navigate these minefields."

Yarbrough is an award-winning and internationally recognized trial lawyer with more than 28 years of experience in the areas of IP, cybersecurity, data privacy and government white-collar investigations, both as an Assistant United States Attorney (AUSA) with the Department of Justice and in private practice as a defense attorney, legal expert and strategist. He has deep expertise related to data protection and was a part of the DOJ's first cybercrime enforcement strike team. Likewise, Yarbrough helped to establish the Texas AG's Internet Bureau and the North Texas Computer Forensics lab for the FBI.

Blackstone closely complements Yarbrough as an experienced IP attorney and litigator who has built a career developing comprehensive information strategies for clients. These range from managing IP acquisitions and enforcement to data policy and operations. He is also active in the startup space and holds an MBA, which enables Blackstone to provide detailed and decisive legal advice, as well as business-focused counsel. In addition, Blackstone's extensive technical expertise has allowed him to provide counsel on bleeding edge technologies such as artificial intelligence/machine learning and the interface between the cyber and real-world environments.

On their arrival at M&R, Yarbrough said, "We are excited to begin a new chapter." "The firm is known nationwide for its powerhouse litigators and transactional pros. Jason and I are confident that our IP, data privacy and cybersecurity expertise and this new office in Dallas will be a value-laden complement to M&R's already stellar offerings."

According to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center, the number of reported data breaches increased by 400% in 2020. These numbers do not include the many breaches that get reported to the FBI officially. For countless companies, these threats have become inevitable, requiring a strategic approach to risk mitigation and IP protection.

"Data breaches are on the rise and threats will only grow more sophisticated as technology and AI advances sweep across every business sector and enterprise," says Blackstone. "An attack not only can impact a company's operations for weeks on end, but it causes collateral effects that can diminish customer and partner trust. With Dallas, specifically, and Texas overall, continuing to grow as an important region of business and innovation, the need for sound legal strategies related to data, privacy and cybersecurity regulation—those that Matthew and I provide—have become mission critical for companies."

Blackstone continues, "No doubt about it, M&R's nationwide reach and depth of attorneys and services, including our IP expertise, will help support our existing client base here in Texas—which has become a hotbed for IP litigation—and on both coasts. Joining M&R also provides the opportunity for Matthew and I to serve a wider range of clients and industries."

Headquartered in Los Angeles, M&R is a national law firm sought after for its litigation, transactional and regulatory work on behalf of clients in industries such as advertising & digital media, gaming, banking & financial services, cannabis, hospitality, insurance, music, entertainment, retail, and technology, among others.

About Michelman & Robinson, LLP

M&R is a national law firm headquartered in Los Angeles, with additional offices in Orange County (California), San Francisco, Chicago and New York City. The firm represents clients in a host of areas, such as, commercial & class action litigation and employment, corporate & securities, regulatory, white-collar criminal, cybersecurity, data privacy, real estate and bankruptcy matters. They do so for individuals and entities across industries, including advertising & digital media, banking & financial services, cannabis, hospitality, gaming, insurance, music & entertainment, retail & apparel and technology. For more information, please visit www.mrllp.com .

