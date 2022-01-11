The change reflects the 18-year evolution of Ruby's products and services that empower businesses to build trust and loyalty while delivering exceptional customer experiences.

Ruby strengthens its commitment to serving small businesses with a new vision and mission focused on the future of customer engagement

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For today's businesses, offering a superior product or service is no longer enough to win customer loyalty. Consumers are spending their money more thoughtfully—a majority now want to work with businesses that acknowledge their individual experiences, impart information authentically and transparently, align with their values, and play a role in strengthening their community. Simply put, customers want businesses to be a part of bettering their lives—and it's clear those of us who serve small businesses need to ensure we are supporting those efforts.

Ruby is excited to express our brand promise in a way that accurately reflects what we do today and will in the future.

Over the past year, Ruby has reimagined our vision and mission to unequivocally communicate our commitment to helping businesses provide exceptional customer experiences regardless of communication channel. As we've expanded our products and services, our new statements speak to our evolution and dedication to providing a best-in-class customer engagement solution as the world of small businesses continues to change.

"Every day at Ruby begins and ends with 'how we can serve our customers,' which in turn benefits our communities and local economies," said Kate Winkler, Ruby CEO. "That commitment remains, but the ways in which we deliver on it have evolved. Our team is tremendously excited to express our brand promise in a way that most accurately reflects what we do today and will in the future."

Ruby's new vision and mission:

Ruby's vision is to deliver exceptional experiences that build customer loyalty and empower businesses to freely pursue their purpose, cultivating diverse and thriving local economies.

Ruby's mission is to create meaningful connections and provide actionable insights that capture opportunities and give businesses the freedom over when and how they communicate so they can achieve more.

The vision and mission are used to guide the legendary work Ruby does every day, from aligning and engaging employees to product development and technology investments. The new positioning arrives at a time when Ruby is preparing to release new integrations with third-party software providers, more self-service features, expanded chat functionality, and enhanced business analytics. Above all, it speaks to Ruby's focus on people—pairing award-winning recruiting, training, and development with industry-leading technology that empowers team members to serve small businesses effectively and authentically.

Going forward, Ruby is committed to delivering more than just exceptional experiences to our customers. We're also here to help businesses be exceptional by providing unparalleled insights into the health and well-being of their customer relationships.

To learn more about Ruby and its services for small businesses, visit www.ruby.com.

About Ruby

Ruby® is a US-based live virtual receptionist and chat specialist company that creates meaningful human connections supported by proprietary technology. Trusted by more than 13,000 businesses, Ruby provides the services, products and analytics small businesses need to manage customer interactions and deliver exceptional experiences, 24/7, 365 days a year. Ruby helps small businesses build trust, foster loyalty, and help win new business by meeting today's customer demand for quick answers and personalized service. Ruby has helped companies grow since 2003 and has earned national recognition from Fortune Magazine as a Best Small Company to Work For in the U.S., Inc. Best Workplaces, repeat Great Places to Work rankings, and a Silver Stevie for Customer Service Training Team of the Year. To learn more, visit ruby.com or experience Ruby for yourself by calling 844-311-7829. Follow along with @callruby on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

