Sony XPERIA 5 III Smartphone Announced; More Info and Pre-Orders Begin at B&H

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is excited to announce that the Sony XPERIA 5 III is now available for pre-order. This smartphone continues to leverage Sony's professional camera know-how in the mobile space and is targeted to users who are serious about enjoying and creating content.

Like its older sibling, the XPERIA 1 III, The XPERIA 5 III is equipped with a triple rear camera system, true ZEISS optics with ZEISS T* coating, and a wide range of features for photographers and cinephiles alike. However, by utilizing a large, 6.1" 21:9 CinemaWide OLED 120 Hz display, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform, and 5G connectivity, the XPERIA 5 III also offers solid support for those who require advanced connectivity, fast mobile gaming, and smooth streaming content.

Sony XPERIA 5 III Dual-SIM 128GB 5G Smartphone https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1634540-REG/sony_xqbq62_b_xperia_5_iii_smartphone.html

Product Highlights:

GSM / 4G LTE + 5G Compatible

North American Variant

Rear Triple 12MP Cameras

Wide, Ultra-Wide & 70/105mm Telephoto

Subject Tracking & Burst Shooting

Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform

128GB Storage Capacity + 8GB of RAM

6.1" HDR 21:9 120 Hz OLED Screen

Full-Stage Front-Firing Stereo Speakers

Android 11 Operating System

Focusing on photography and video creation, the triple rear cameras of the Sony XPERIA 5 III consist of 12MP wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses. The telephoto lens is special in that it offers you two different focal lengths (70mm and 105mm), something rarely seen in a mobile phone. Coupled with continuous autofocus and AI processing, shots of fast-moving subjects result in clear images and video.

When it comes to video creation, the XPERIA 5 III is capable of recording in Ultra HD 4K resolution at 60 fps, along with slow motion support at 120 fps. Unlike many phones, the XPERIA 5 III supplies a lot of creator control over the resulting footage. You get eight different color settings, the ability to separate audio to filter out wind, multiple setting adjustments, such as ISO, WB, focus, and much more.

Mobile gaming continues to advance, and Sony fully supports casual and pro-level players with its smooth 120 Hz display and 240 Hz motion blur-reduction technology. To further immerse players, Dolby Atmos audio is supported, and you can enjoy game soundtracks and effects through the phone's full-range front-firing stereo speakers, or use your favorite headset with the integrated 3.5mm headphone jack. A slew of additional features is offered to further enhance your matches, with screen tweaks for spotting players quicker, fast touch support, and more.

In addition to support for 4G LTE and 5G Sub-6 networks, the XPERIA 5 III can connect to Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) networks with Sony's Smart Connectivity. Smart Connectivity scans networks before joining to ensure solid connections for a seamless online experience. With so many features, the phone needs to stand up to daily use, which is why Sony equipped it with IP65/68-rated water and dust resistance, and front and rear Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

The XPERIA 5 III rounds out its high-end capabilities with a large 128GB storage capacity, and 8GB of RAM. If you are a content creator or just a photo and mobile enthusiast, the XPERIA 5 III is a great choice via the shear breadth of features that Sony packs inside the phone's glass and blasted metal frame.

Learn more about Sony Xperia 5 III Smartphone https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/mobile/the-sony-xperia-5-iii-smartphone-makes-its-long-awaited-debut

Sony XPERIA 5 III Smartphone Makes Its Long-Awaited Debut https://youtu.be/t-S8zssZ4fY

