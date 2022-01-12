FORMER MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL EXECUTIVE MICHELE C. MEYER-SHIPP TO BECOME CEO OF LEADING GLOBAL NONPROFIT EMPLOYMENT RESOURCE ORGANIZATION, DRESS FOR SUCCESS WORLDWIDE Meyer-Shipp to focus on helping women thrive in work and life.

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dress for Success Worldwide, the leading global nonprofit employment resource for women, announced today that Michele C. Meyer-Shipp is named CEO, succeeding Joi Gordon. Meyer-Shipp will lead the organization's 145 affiliates in 23 countries as it continues its mission to help women achieve economic independence through a network of support, professional attire, and the development tools to thrive in work and life. She will begin her new role on February 16th.

MICHELE C. MEYER-SHIPP TO BECOME CEO OF LEADING GLOBAL NONPROFIT EMPLOYMENT RESOURCE ORGANIZATION, DRESS FOR SUCCESS WORLDWIDE

"I have spent my entire career focused on efforts to support women and other underrepresented groups with achieving equal access and opportunities in the workplace. The COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a devastating impact on women globally to the tune of $800 billion in lost income and set women back more than a decade in gains achieved in the workplace" says Meyer-Shipp, newly appointed CEO of Dress for Success.

Meyer-Shipp adds, "I am honored to have the opportunity to lead an organization with a strong track record of providing women with a network of professional development resources, employment services, and suiting services that will set them up for success. This work is more important now than ever before in our lifetime. In collaboration with our longstanding corporate partners, and new partners, I hope to seize this pivotal moment in time to help get women gain meaningful employment that allows them to thrive in work and in life."

Meyer-Shipp joins Dress for Success from Major League Baseball, where she served as Chief People & Culture Officer. While at MLB, she led the human resources, diversity and inclusion, and office operations functions for the League Office with an emphasis on launching new programs and policies to recruit and develop talent, advancing diversity and inclusion efforts, and enhancing workplace culture. Meyer-Shipp also served as a senior advisor to the Commissioner as well as leaders across 30 major league baseball teams and multiple Minor League teams.

Elena Hahn Kiam, Chair of Dress for Success' Board of Directors said, "We are thrilled and proud to welcome Michele to this role at a crucial time for both this organization and women in the global workforce. Michele's talent, experience, and vision is equally matched by her deep understanding and expertise in the employment landscape, especially relating to women's equity. She will be a driving force to Dress for Success' next phase of growth and ability to serve even more women in need."

Prior to MLB, Meyer-Shipp served as Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer at KPMG LLP, where she led programs and initiatives relating to talent recruitment, development and retention, supported the efforts of leaders across KPMG's 85+ national offices, and managed a portfolio of external strategic partnerships. Previously, she served as Global Chief Diversity Officer for both Prudential Financial and the law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP. Meyer-Shipp spent the first decade of her career practicing employment law in both the private and public sectors, where she advised clients on optimizing talent and equitable workplace initiatives. Meyer-Shipp is a graduate of Rutgers University and Seton Hall University School of Law.

Meyer-Shipp comments, "I am so impressed with the work and impact Joi and the team have had on adapting the organization to meet the needs of women during the pandemic. I am honored to be entrusted with this opportunity to build upon their work to make a positive difference for women around the world via our community-led nonprofit initiatives. I cannot be more excited to bring my professional experience, energy, and passion to help complement all of the great work that Dress for Success has implemented over the past 25 years."

A resident of New Jersey, mother of three, and an avid sports enthusiast, Meyer-Ship is the recipient of numerous awards including The Network Journal's "25 Influential Black Women in Business" (2021), Core Magazine's 100 Most Influential Blacks Today (2021), Black Enterprise's "Portraits of Power" (2020) and Business Insider's "38 Power Players of Consulting" (2020). She is a member of the Boards of the LPGA (Ladies Professional Golf Association) and the Fritz Pollard Alliance Foundation.

About Dress for Success®

Dress for Success is a global nonprofit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. Since starting operations in 1997, Dress for Success has empowered more than 1.2 million women across 150 cities in 23 countries. Visit dressforsuccess.org

Contact: Patricia Steele, Vice-President, Global Communications

Dress for Success Worldwide

psteele@dressforsuccess.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dress for Success Worldwide®