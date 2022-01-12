Inventhelp Inventors Present Improved Prison Scanning System (DLL-3842)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "This idea was inspired by God in a dream, and during my time working in the prison system," said an inventor from Irving, Texas. "From this, we developed the ANOINTED PRISON COUNTING SYSTEM."

The invention fulfills the need for a proposed scanning system which could speed-up inmate counts. Use of this system eliminates any chance of inmates swapping duty or activity assignments in day-to-day prison life. It provides corrections officers with timely access to all basic inmate information. This all-in-one device provides more time for the completion of assigned duties or activities. Additionally, it could improve efficiency in the prison system.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DLL-3842 InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

