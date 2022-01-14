StratoKey releases Cloud Compliance Manager (CCM)

HOBART, Australia, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StratoKey, a leading provider of cloud security and data protection solutions, announced the release of their Cloud Compliance Manager (CCM) product. CCM is designed to provide organizations with Automation, Management, and Reporting for their compliance programs. CCM automates much of the work involved in Compliance Reporting, directly against the relevant regulation. CCM delivers a complete end-to-end compliance solution, that can be adapted (through a visual report/template builder) and customized to any regulation or security policy.

StratoKey CCM overview:

Drop-in Compliance Templates for any regulation (HIPAA, ITAR, CMMC, NIST 800-53, NIST 800-171, SOX, GDPR, etc.)

Automatic creation of Compliance Plans

Generation of Compliance Tasks

Audit Trail

Compliance Discovery plugins and integrations:

Automated Reporting Complete Audit Trail for all associated Tasks Full Compliance Reports, delivered on your reporting schedule Summary Compliance Reports

Data Classification interface

Change Management & Security Monitoring

Web Services Interface (API) to feed compliance data into StratoKey CCM

Centralized Compliance Program Deployment

Compliance regulations (such as HIPAA, ITAR, CMMC, and even NIST 800-53 and NIST 800-171) are supported through ready-to-go "Compliance Packs". Compliance Packs are templates that provide a compliance plan comprised of Tasks, project plans, schedules, and automatic compliance reports. Reports can be easily customized and edited via our Visual Template Editor, which provides an editable report interface.

Integrations automatically feed data into CCM, which translates into compliance Tasks. Each Task directly aligns into a compliance report. This report has the actual regulation text broken down into sections, with Task completion leading to a pass outcome. This direct relationship between compliance Tasks and Regulation means that all compliance work output directly contributes to a completed Compliance Report.

The StratoKey CCM product compliments the StratoKey CASB, helping organizations deliver and report on end-to-end compliance. The StratoKey CASB is responsible for implementing security controls and data protection measures. CCM provides the compliance program management through Tasks, Discovery, and Reporting directly against regulation or standards. CCM has the capability through plugins to automatically discover StratoKey CASB encrypted and tokenized data, and compile data classification lists. Any changes to encryption are detected and logged as Change Management Tasks.

The CCM platform provides organizations with consistent, predictable, and auditable compliance, removing ad-hoc actions and compliance management via spreadsheets. StratoKey CCM brings a clear, auditable, and transparent compliance program to organizations. This program ultimately delivers automated compliance reports and deep integration with the StratoKey CASB.

For more information on StratoKey CCM please visit https://www.stratokey.com

About StratoKey

Founded in 2012, StratoKey is a leading provider of cloud security solutions that secure high value data against cyber threats. The StratoKey CASB utilizes encryption paired with analytics to defend sensitive data and assist organizations in meeting regulatory compliance requirements. The StratoKey CCM platform assists organizations in managing and reporting on compliance with regulations such as HIPAA, ITAR, CMMC, GDPR and standards such as NIST 800-53 and NIST 800-171.



If you would like more information please contact StratoKey on +61 (0)3 6222 6379 or visit www.stratokey.com

