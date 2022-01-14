Targeted Oncology™ Welcomes Three Organizations to Strategic Alliance Partnership Program

CRANBURY, N.J., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Targeted Oncology™, a multimedia resource that offers engaging content and expert opinions on standard and emerging treatments in the field of oncology, is excited to announce three additions to its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) Program.

"We are pleased to welcome three additions to the Targeted Oncology™ Strategic Alliance Partnership program," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of Targeted Oncology™. "Having the opportunity to collaborate with such established organizations helps us continue to achieve our goal of optimizing patient care."

The new partners are as follows:

The SAP program is building a community of advocacy groups, medical associations and medical institutions to foster collaboration and an open exchange of information for the ultimate benefit of patients and their families, and to improve patient care. As part of this joint effort, Targeted Oncology™ will work with partners to share exclusive content and information.

About Targeted Oncology™

TargetedOnc.com , the website for Targeted Oncology™, provides practicing oncologists with the latest news and insights on next-generation therapeutics and their molecular targets. As the field of oncology moves toward systemic biology and molecular aberrations, oncologists struggle to stay up-to-date with cancer therapeutics. Targeted Oncology™ provides breaking news and updates on this burgeoning field, focusing on the next stage of cancer development, cutting-edge therapies and biological targets. Content is organized by tumor type, news and conference coverage. Targeted Oncology™ is a brand of MJH Life Sciences ™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

