Acer Brings Windows 11 for Education to its TravelMate B3 and TravelMate Spin B3 Laptops

The Acer TravelMate B3 is a durable laptop with a long 10-hour battery life designed specifically to survive the school day, whether in the classroom or learning from home

The Acer TravelMate Spin B3 features Acer Antimicrobial Design [1,2] and is very customizable, letting schools choose a model that suits their students' unique needs

Aimed at education customers seeking cost-effective devices, Microsoft Windows 11 SE offers a simplified, secure experience that is optimized for a cloud-first world featuring modern management

TAIPEI, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced that it will begin carrying PCs which run on Windows 11 SE, starting with the Acer TravelMate B3 and Acer TravelMate Spin B3 laptops. The portable 11.6-inch laptops were built to survive the school-day, boasting military-grade durability certifications[3] and a 10-hour battery life[4], and now come pre-installed with Windows 11 SE or Windows 11 Pro Education. Additionally, the devices' chassis have been constructed with over 14% post-consumer recycled plastic.

Acer has been working closely with Microsoft in order to provide devices for pilot programs that bring Windows 11 SE to schools around the world. It is one of the first brands to carry devices featuring the new operating system.

Acer TravelMate B3 and Acer TravelMate Spin B3

Featuring the latest Intel® Pentium® Silver and Celeron® processors, the TravelMate B3 and TravelMate Spin B3 are dependable laptops that were built to support the needs of K-12 schoolchildren. The laptops are MIL-STD 810H[5] certified and feature shock-absorbent bumpers, making them tough enough to withstand up to 60 kg (132.28 lbs) of downward force and drops from up to 4 ft (1.22 m). A unique drainage design helps to protect internal components from moderate spills[6]. A mechanically-anchored key design provides a double benefit: The entire keyboard can be easily replaced by administrators, but individual keys are well-secured so that they won't be dislodged by restless fingers.

Durability aside, a number of thoughtful features help the laptops find their place within the classroom. Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) with 2x2 MU-MIMO technology helps with connectivity in multi-user environments, and optional 4G LTE provides students with a connection when away from a router. A webcam makes the laptops suitable for taking classes from home, while a 10-hour battery life means that they can make it through the full school day, too. Teachers will appreciate the battery indicator on the device's front cover, allowing them to tell at a glance if a student's device needs to be charged.

The Acer TravelMate Spin B3 comes equipped with Acer Antimicrobial Design[1,2] — it features not only an Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass[1] touchscreen, but also an antimicrobial (silver-ion) coating on commonly-used high-touch surfaces (including the keyboard, touchpad, and palm-rest surface) to protect these surfaces. Users can further opt to include a dockable Wacom AES pen and 5 MP HDR world-facing camera, allowing schools to customize their laptops in order to suit their students' specific needs.

Windows 11 SE

A new, cloud-first Windows edition built for inclusive and accessible learning, Windows 11 SE offers the performance and reliability of Windows 11 in addition to a simplified design and modern management tools that have been optimized for low-cost devices in educational settings. Featuring an easy-to-use interface plus an education-first menu of curated apps, Windows 11 SE comes on affordable devices that are pre-configured for student privacy and remote management. And, with a cleaner interface and fewer distractions, Windows 11 SE helps students focus on learning while preserving valuable class time for instruction.

The TravelMate B3 and TravelMate Spin B3 laptops are also available with Windows 11 Pro Education.

More information about Windows 11 SE is available here, or on Microsoft's Education blog.

Pricing and Availability

The TravelMate B3 (TMB311-32) will be available in EMEA in Q1'22, starting at EUR 359; and in China in March, starting at RMB 3,499.

The TravelMate Spin B3 (TMB311R-32) will be available in EMEA in Q1'22, starting at EUR 539.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,500 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology.

© 2021 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

[1] Acer Antimicrobial Design may vary depending on models/region. All antimicrobial solutions including Antimicrobial Corning ® Gorilla ® Glass and silver ion antimicrobial technology do not claim to protect users or provide any direct or implied health benefit.

[2] The antimicrobial protection is limited to the touch surface. Products featuring Acer Antimicrobial Design have implemented the antimicrobial solutions on select high touch surfaces.

[3] MIL-STD-810H is a testing protocol conducted in controlled settings and does not guarantee future performance in all situations. Do not attempt to simulate these tests, as damage resulting from this will not be covered by Acer's standard warranty.

[4] Battery life claim based on MobileMark 2014. Actual battery life varies depending on product specifications, computer settings and applications or features launched. All batteries' maximum capacity diminishes with time and use. Battery life varies depending on product model, configuration, power settings and usage, among other factors.

[5] Sand and Dust testing based on MIL-STD 810F.

[6] Up to 330 ml (11 fluid ounces) of water

