Axxess Recognized as an ANCC Magnet Collaborator for Patient Satisfaction

DALLAS, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxess, the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, has been recognized as a partner with the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Program for patient satisfaction surveys.

Axxess worked collaboratively with the ANCC Magnet Recognition Program and created patient satisfaction survey questions that meet the nine areas for patient satisfaction with nursing.

"As the only software company with ANCC accreditation, this was the natural next step in our mission to ensure global healthcare organizations and professionals are empowered to deliver exceptional care through the world's best technology solutions," said Dr. Andrew Awoniyi, Axxess' director of patient engagement and clinical education. "The insights provided by these surveys will help organizations as they attain and retain their Magnet status and yield crucial data to help attract and retain nurses."

Axxess supports organizations in meeting the 2019 Magnet Application Manual guidelines to drive improved patient engagement and outcomes. The Magnet Recognition Program was established in 1990 based on a study identifying work environments that attract and retain well-qualified nurses, which promotes quality patient care and improved outcomes. The program has grown globally beyond the hospital setting to all healthcare practice settings, providing a roadmap to advance nursing excellence, improve staff contributions and overall satisfaction, leading to decreased attrition and improved overall patient care experiences.

Axxess recognizes the need to attract and retain nurses in the current competitive labor market. Care at home organizations can now leverage its innovative scheduling and staffing solution Axxess CARE to connect to a network of qualified clinicians who can provide timely care to patients. And with the Axxess Certification Program organizations can train and develop their staffs using courses that include care at home industry instruction and Axxess solution training.

