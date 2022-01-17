HR Green Acquires Austin, TX based LDC

HOUSTON, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Green, Inc. has acquired LDC, fka LandDev Consulting, LLC, an Austin-based land development, telecommunications, and surveying consulting firm. This exciting development brings clients of both firms a broader range of experience and deeper bench strength.

HR Green Logo (PRNewsfoto/HR Green)

Founded in 2014, LDC provides the Austin metro and surrounding areas with consulting services in both the public and private sectors, including the residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and telecommunications markets.

This acquisition allows HR Green to continue its growth in Texas, adding Austin to its footprint. With established offices in Houston and the Dallas-Fort Worth areas, Texas is identified as a strategic growth region for the organization. "We are thrilled to welcome LDC and its employees into our company," said HR Green CEO, Jason Poppen. "This opportunity is an ideal blending of the two firms' professional services capabilities and expands our Texas presence – a strategic goal for our organization. This merger also adds to our Geospatial, Fiber and Broadband and Land Development teams, all of which have been important and growing markets for HR Green."

LDC's Judd Willmann, Partner, said the LDC team is excited to become a part of HR Green and help drive growth in the Austin region. "We're excited to join HR Green and look forward to being able to expand the services we offer our existing and future clients," he said. "Our firms are a strong cultural fit, both focused on building communities and improving lives for our employees and our clients. This blending of our firms allows us to provide a broader base of services and technical expertise and provides important opportunities for our employees."

Judd Willmann will continue with HR Green as its Practice Leader for the Land Development Business Line. The company will continue to operate out of its existing North and South Austin offices.

About HR Green

Founded in 1913, the HR Green Family of Companies includes HR Green, Inc.; HR Green Pacific, Inc.; HR Green Development, LLC; HR Green Fiber and Broadband, LLC. HR Green has offices throughout Texas and the nation providing engineering, technical, and management solutions that build communities and improve lives in: Transportation, Water, Governmental Services, Land Development, Environmental, Construction and Fiber and Broadband. For more information, visit www.hrgreen.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HR Green