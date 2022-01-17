Landmark 15th Year of Disney Dreamers Academy Program Awaits 2022 Class of Talented High School Students

The exclusive Walt Disney World Resort mentorship event that fosters the dreams of Black students and teens from underrepresented communities plans to return in March with reimagined programming and a new group of outstanding high school students

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Disney Dreamers Academy, an educational mentorship program created and hosted by Walt Disney World Resort, plans to return with a reimagined approach, March 3-6, marking its 15th year of broadening career awareness and creating exclusive opportunities for Black students and teens from underrepresented communities across America.

This year, the impactful program will introduce the Disney Dreamers to an array of new immersions designed to continue to foster the dreams of young leaders beyond imagination, including career-building workshops, networking sessions, mentorship connections and introductions to future professional opportunities at The Walt Disney Company and beyond.

For its 15th year, Disney Dreamers Academy is supporting students in even more ways. In a new initiative, Disney Dreamers Academy, in partnership with ESPN's The Undefeated and GRAMMY-nominated rap artist Cordae, is awarding college scholarships to 11 students from underrepresented communities attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The Disney Dreamers program is an important part of Disney's commitment to supporting diverse communities, such as Black America, by encouraging the next generation to think big and to carry what they learn back with them, so they can relentlessly pursue their dreams and make a difference in the lives of others.

"We are excited and honored to celebrate 15 years of Disney Dreamers Academy with this year's class," said Tracey D. Powell, Walt Disney World Resort Vice President and Disney Dreamers Academy executive champion. "We've embraced this opportunity to amplify the event, and we're thrilled to introduce new experiences, new career programs and new mentors."

Since 2008, Disney Dreamers Academy has inspired more than 1,300 students from across the country by fueling their dreams and showing them a world of possibilities as they prepare for their futures. In the years following, graduates have gone on to become doctors, nurses, engineers, pilots, journalists and more, and have transitioned into mentors to the Disney Dreamers who follow them, including event speaker Princeton Parker (Class of 2011), who is now a Disney cast member.

Each year the Disney Dreamers are selected from thousands of applicants who answer essay questions about their personal stories and dreams for the future. The students and a parent or guardian are given an all-expenses paid trip to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida for the event.

These Disney Dreamers engage in a wide variety of experiences at Walt Disney World while working side-by-side with and hearing inspirational stories from community and business leaders, Disney cast members, celebrities and other special guests.

During the four-day event, the 100 students selected for the annual program participate in sessions teaching valuable life tools such as leadership skills, effective communication techniques and networking strategies. They also experience in-depth career workshops in a variety of disciplines aligned with the students' dreams. These workshops introduce the Disney Dreamers to diverse career paths within business, entertainment and sciences, including career opportunities within The Walt Disney Company.

Past celebrity participants have included stars from the big screen and television, noted sports figures, popular musicians as well as personalities and cast members from across the Disney family including "Good Morning America,'' ESPN, Disney Channel and the TV series "black-ish" and "grown-ish."

For more information, visit DisneyDreamersAcademy.com. Regular updates about Disney Dreamers Academy are also available on social media at Facebook.com/DisneyDreamersAcademy, Twitter.com/DreamersAcademy and Instagram.com/disneydreamersacademy.

The 100 students selected to participate in the 2022 Disney Dreamers Academy are (listed by state):

First Name Last Name City State Nolan Hatcher Birmingham AL Ava Cocke Fairhope AL Mackenzie Hill Hazel Green AL Jaynie Turner Helena AL Tylor Anderson Mobile AL Prisha Shroff Chandler AZ Annalise Jones Mesa AZ Alex Zhang Cupertino CA Jamila Abdelkarim Fullerton CA Katherine Lawler Livermore CA Roi Clinton Manhattan Beach CA Kevin Gonzalez Ramirez San Diego CA Kayli Joy Cooper Studio City CA Sophia Mitsuoka Centennial CO Caleb Hatch Colorado Springs CO McKenzie Williams Boca Raton FL Christianna Alexander Jacksonville FL Zachary Andrews Jacksonville FL Khushi Talluru Lakewood Ranch FL Isabella Puglisi Miami Shores FL Roxie Richbourg Orlando FL Javier Lageyre Weston FL Ramon Abreu Windermere FL Azriel Melvin Atlanta GA Jordyn Spencer Atlanta GA Nathanael Occilien-Similien Covington GA MiCai Haywood Fairburn GA Cedaisia Talton Fort Valley GA Amia Georges Marietta GA Ryann Richards Powder Springs GA Ilarose Robinson Riverdale GA Abigail Smith Statesboro GA Kayla Nelson Frankfort IL Reagan Sturgis Cambridge Cty IN Alison Yee Leawood KS Hrilina Rakhs Gretna LA Elizabeth Garder Mandeville LA Rose Warfield Grafton MA Lance Carr Clarksburg MD Kemery Oparah Clinton MD Danielle Nelson Columbia MD Kaiya Jones Ellicott City MD Whitley Shields Fort Washington MD CiaRa Sejour Ft Washington MD Caleb Oh Gambrills MD Amber Johnson Oxon Hill MD Olivia Jones Silver Spring MD Miyana holden Bloomfield Hills MI Alexis Cornett Highland MI Sean Shelbrock Montrose MI Maxwell Parney Rochester MN Michael Wren Florissant MO Bryce Allen Charlotte NC Journi Kirby Concord NC Joshua Hanflink Greensboro NC Britney Nyabaro Wake Forest NC Maya Roseboro Wilmington NC Justin Fountain Winston Salem NC Diya Nair Avenel NJ Denia Smith Belle Mead NJ Darius Brown Newark NJ Kendall Henderson Robbinsville NJ Alexis Halm South Orange NJ Abibat Akinyele Yusifu Bronx NY Elsa Woodarek Ellicottville NY Malaya Talavera Hicksville NY Michael Taggart Jamaica NY Justin Alvarez New York NY Darcie Wu New York NY Aaliyah Summons Port Jervis NY Cyruss Bell Rochester NY Naeema Baksh Rosedale NY Sanaalee Troupe Uniondale NY Annabel Long Bexley OH Isabella Green Cleveland OH Nolan Pastore Hartville OH Meghana Boda Lewis Center OH Skylar Blumenauer Massillon OH Emma Jeffrey Yukon OK Kyler Wang Portland OR Bethany Washington Hanover PA Zachary Sullivan Pittsburgh PA Arianna Gaiter Pittsburgh PA Victoria Ren Sewickley PA Tyra Jefferson Columbia SC Cadence Brown Williston SC Samuel Draper Converse TX Mason Thenor Cypress TX Andre Scott Humble TX Baani Sandhu Irving TX Destiny Weeden Killeen TX Maya Burns McKinney TX Elizabeth Mielke Prosper TX Marcus Drake Rockwall TX Theodore Hervey San Antonio TX Myles Bracey-Hairston Lorton VA Audrey Zorrilla Midlothian VA Kortney Bostic Shenandoah VA Samantha Haywood Vienna VA SImmi Sen Vancouver WA

About Disney Dreamers Academy:

Established by Walt Disney World in 2008, Disney Dreamers Academy's mission is to inspire young leaders to dream beyond imagination by providing life-long access to personalized support for the Disney Dreamer, their caregivers and community through insightful content and uplifting experts, mentors and sponsors. Each year, 100 high school students are awarded a trip to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida to experience the immersive and transformational program.

